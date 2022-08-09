fbpx
Published August 9, 2022

Seattle Mariners place pitcher Ryan Borucki (forearm) on IL

Jun 7, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Ryan Borucki (30) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Mariners placed left-hander Ryan Borucki on the 15-day injured list with a forearm flexor strain and recalled Brennan Bernardino from Triple-A Tacoma.

Borucki, 28, was 2-0 with a 4.36 ERA in 21 relief appearances with the Mariners this season. In five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners he is 10-9 with a 4.45 ERA in 96 appearances (19 starts).

Bernardino, 30, made his major league debut July 31 and gave up three runs over two appearances. The Los Angeles-area native, who was drafted in the 26th round in 2014, pitched parts of the last four seasons in Mexico.

–Field Level Media

