Mariners clobber Tigers 7-0 to sweep series

Logan Gilbert pitched six dominant innings, Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back homers, and the Seattle Mariners cruised past the host Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Thursday afternoon.

Rodriguez scored a pair of runs while France and Curt Casali knocked in two runs apiece as Seattle completed a three-game series sweep.

Gilbert (11-5) ended a streak of nine winless starts while holding the Tigers to two hits and recording nine strikeouts. He hadn’t recorded a victory since July 5.

Matt Brash notched two strikeouts in an inning of relief. Matthew Boyd, activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day, made his season debut against his former team. Boyd, who played seven seasons in Detroit and was traded by San Francisco last month, notched three ground ball outs in the eighth.

The Mariners have won six of their last seven games.

Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) gave up six runs (five earned) and six hits in four innings. Detroit was shut out for the 18th time this season.

Seattle scored an unearned run in the first. Leadoff hitter Rodriguez walked and moved to second when third baseman Jeimer Candelario booted France’s grounder. One out later, Eugenio Suarez smacked a single to bring in Rodriguez.

The Mariners then bashed their way to a 3-0 advantage in the third. Rodriguez launched the first pitch of the inning over the left-field wall for his 22nd homer. France then drilled Rodriguez’s fourth pitch of the inning in the same area for his 17th homer.

Detroit threatened in the bottom of the inning as Tucker Barnhart walked and Riley Greene singled, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. Gilbert then struck out Victor Reyes before right fielder Taylor Trammell made a diving catch against Javier Baez.

The Mariners made it 6-0 in the fourth. J.P. Crawford walked and Sam Haggerty hit a bloop single. Haggerty advanced to second on a Baez throwing error before Casali ripped a two-run double into the right-center gap. Casali scored on France’s two-out single.

Abraham Toro’s bases-loaded walk in the ninth accounted for the final run.

