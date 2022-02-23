Maple Leafs put D Jake Muzzin (concussion) on IR

Feb 10, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs put defenseman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion, two days since the blueliner was hospitalized after banging his head on the ice.

Muzzin suffered the injury in the third period of Monday’s road loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Muzzin’s head hit the ice after a collision with Montreal’s Chris Wideman. Muzzin spent the night in a hospital but was released Tuesday.

It’s Muzzin’s second concussion in less than a month. He missed seven games in January after slamming into the end boards during a game on Jan. 15.

Muzzin, who turned 33 on Monday, is a candidate to land on long term IR to free up cap space with the NHL’s trade deadline coming up March 21.

Muzzin has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 41 games this season.

A Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles, Muzzin has 291 points (68 goals, 223 assists) and a plus-66 rating in 673 career games with the Kings and Maple Leafs. However, he has a team-worst minus-8 rating this season.

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division and are in the midst of a three-game winless streak. Toronto next plays Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

–Field Level Media