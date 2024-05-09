Major injury updates on OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson may spell doom for Knicks in Game 3 versus Pacers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Game 3 in their series against the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks fans received an update on the health of OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson that is sure to diminish hopes of taking a 3-0 series lead on Friday.

Knicks vs. Pacers is not among the NBA games today as the two playoff teams got a much-needed rest day on Thursday. The rest was especially important for New York because they have been inundated with injuries over the last week.

They already began the playoffs with All-Star Julius Randle, but in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers they lost bench ace Bojan Bogdanovic for the season. After Game 1 against the Pacers a new ankle injury ended center Mitchell Robinson’s year. And then a pair of major injuries occurred in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson missed all of the second quarter with a foot injury but was able to return and again have a massive impact on another win. However, star 3-and-D man OG Anunoby came up lame in the third with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Well, the team updated the status of both men for Game 3 on Thursday and it is not good. The Knicks revealed today that OG Anunoby is officially out for Friday’s game with a hamstring strain. Furthermore, according to SNY, the team fears he has an injury that could sideline him for the rest of the series. His absence is sure to play a massive role in the series since the team is 25-5 when he is in the lineup.

Yet that’s not where the bad news ends. The Thursday injury report all listed Jalen Brunson as questionable in their next playoff game. The All-Star was able to gut through the injury and play, and he may have to do it again on Friday. But with Anunoby out and Brunson a bit compromised, the deck continues to be stacked against the Knicks.

Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Pacers takes place in Indiana at 7 PM ET on ESPN.