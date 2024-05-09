New York Knicks star Josh Hart has poignant take after OG Anunoby injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been absolutely amazing to see New York Knicks wing Josh Hart go to work. The dude has played all 48 minutes in each of their first two games (both wins) against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

New York’s Game 2 win saw Hart score 19 points with 15 rebounds and seven assists on 8-of-12 shooting. His durability and all-around game is one of the reasons why the Knicks are two wins from their first conference finals appearance since Patrick Ewing was the face of the franchise back in 1999-2000. We’re not kidding. He’s been exceptional during the postseason.

Josh Hart stats (2024 NBA Playoffs): 18.0 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 5.3 APG, 44% 3-point, 47 minutes per game

Hart’s durability and usage is a point of contention as the playoffs continue. It’s been a necessity with fellow forward Julius Randle sidelined for the duration.

It could also continue. OG Anunoby suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Wednesday’s win over Indiana and did not return to action. It’s an open question whether he’ll be able to play Game 3 in Indiana on Friday.

In speaking to reporters following New York’s most-recent win, Hart had a somewhat poignant response to Anunoby’s injury and his usage.

“I’m playing 48 minutes anyway, dawg. Ain’t s**t change,” Josh Hart said.

Tell us where the lie is. We didn’t think so. Heck, Hart played all 53 minutes in an overtime Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

On a related note, a poll taken of NBA players by The Athletic concluded that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is the coach players least want to suit up for around the Association. He got 46% of the vote with Doc Rivers of the Milwaukee Bucks caming in second (9.1%).

“He’s playing everyone 48 minutes,” one unnamed player said.

Apparently, Josh Hart agrees.