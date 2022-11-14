Maine never trails en route to upset of Boston College

Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Four Maine players scored in double figures to help the visiting Black Bears upset Boston College 69-64 Monday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The victory improved Maine’s record to 2-13 in road games against Boston College, and 5-18 against the Eagles overall. Maine’s only other victory at BC came in January 2010.

Kellen Tynes (17), Peter Filipovity (16), Ja’Shonte Wright-Mcleish (12) and Kristians Feierbergs (11) were Maine’s leading scorers. Tynes, a sophomore guard, also had 10 rebounds.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored a game-high 18 points for BC, which never led in the game. The Eagles received 13 points from Jaeden Zackery and 10 from DeMarr Langford Jr. T.J. Bickerstaff had 10 rebounds.

Langford, BC’s No. 2 scorer last season (11.3 ppg), made his season debut for the Eagles. He missed BC’s first two games with an ankle injury.

Maine (2-1) led by 12 — its largest lead of the game — with 8:54 to play, but BC (2-1) went on an 8-0 run and trailed by four with 6:47 to play.

It was 67-64 after Ashton-Langford made two free throws with 1:57 left, but the Eagles didn’t score again.

BC was fortunate to be within four points at halftime, 34-30. Maine led 34-24 with 24 seconds left in the half, but the Eagles received late 3-pointers by Mason Madsen and Zackery. Zackery’s 3-pointer was a midcourt shot that just beat the buzzer.

The Eagles were without freshman guard/forward Prince Aligbe, guard Donald Hand Jr. and 7-foot center Quinten Post, all of whom did not play because of injuries.

Maine, which has had a losing record in each of the last 11 seasons, had a 38-33 edge in rebounding and a 38-28 advantage in points in the paint. Maine finished 44.8 percent from the floor (26 for 58), while BC shot 41.4 percent from the floor (24 for 58) and missed eight of its 19 free throw attempts.

–Field Level Media