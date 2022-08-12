Magic top Jazz for Steal Open title; both qualify for 3v3

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

Magic Gaming won three matches on Thursday night to storm to the NBA 2K League Coinbase Steal Open title in Indianapolis.

The Magic take home $20,000 for the title, and they qualify as the 11th seed for the league’s 3v3 Championships, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, also in Indianapolis.

Also going to the 3v3 Championships are Jazz Gaming, whom the Magic defeated in four games in the final. The Magic and Jazz emerged from a pool of teams that missed the cut late last month during Seed Weeks qualifying for the 3v3 Championships.

The Magic began the night by beating the Gen.G Tigers in three games in the best-of-five format, and then took Heat Check Gaming in three straight to make the finals from the Eastern Conference pool.

The Jazz swept T-Wolves Gaming in three games and then knocked off Warriors Gaming Squad in four games to make the finals from the Western Conference participants.

In the finals, the Magic lost the first game 21-14 to the Jazz, but the Magic bounced back to win the second game 22-7. The Magic also took the third game 22-15, and took the title 21-17 in the deciding game.

Magic point guard Joshua “unguardable” Hunter averaged nine points and 4.3 assists in the finals and was named tourney MVP.

