Magic set 3-point records, end skid vs. Heat

R.J. Hampton scored a career-high 21 points, making four of Orlando’s franchise-record-tying 23 3-pointers, and the host Magic defeated Sunshine State rival Miami 125-111 on Sunday night in the final regular-season game for both teams.

Chuma Okeke’s 17-point performance included five triples as Orlando snapped a five-game losing streak against the Heat. The Magic shot 23-for-58 from behind the arc — a new franchise mark for 3-point attempts — as Hampton went 4-for-7 and center Mo Bamba (21 points, 10 rebounds) made 5 of 9 attempts.

Miami, the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed heading into the postseason, watched its six-game winning streak end despite 40 points from former Orlando first-round pick Victor Oladipo.

The Heat (53-29) will await the results of the four-team Eastern Conference play-in tournament to see whether they’ll face Brooklyn, Cleveland, Atlanta or Charlotte in the first round of the playoffs.

Orlando, which lost 60-plus regular-season games for the fifth time in the franchise’s 33-year history, finished 12-29 at Amway Center, including a 5-21 mark against Eastern Conference opponents. The Magic (22-60) have clinched a spot in the upcoming draft lottery.

Markelle Fultz’s double-double included 10 points and a career-high 15 assists as the Magic totaled 33 assists on 45 baskets. Moe Wagner had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Ignas Brazdeikis and Devin Cannady scored 15 points apiece for Orlando. Cannady, the former G League Finals MVP, signed with Orlando on Sunday after previously inking a 10-day contract.

Miami (19-for-50) also was prolific from 3-point range as Oladipo (10 rebounds, seven assists) went 5-for-11 and rookie Javonte Smart hit four en route to a career-high 20 points.

Haywood Highsmith chipped in 16 points and former Magic player Mychal Mulder had 11 points for Miami.

Miami’s leading scorer, Jimmy Butler, did not travel with the team to rest for the playoffs, and Bam Adebayo was ruled out after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. Coach Erik Spoelstra was also without Kyle Lowry (rest) and Tyler Herro (knee).

Four of the five players who started Orlando’s season opener on Oct. 20 in San Antonio were not available for Sunday’s finale: Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist), Cole Anthony (toe) and rookies Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Franz Wagner (ankle).

