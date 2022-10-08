Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) out indefinitely

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic second-year guard Jalen Suggs will be out indefinitely after suffering a left-knee capsule sprain and a bone bruise during a collision with Dallas’ Dorian Finney-Smith during a preseason game on Friday night.

Suggs’ return to the court will depend on his response to treatment, the team said Saturday. An MRI confirmed the diagnosis.

Suggs, the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft last year, suffered a stress fracture in his right ankle during his rookie season and had surgery after the end of the season. The 21-year-old was limited to 48 games (45 starts), largely because of the ankle, averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists.

Orlando opens the regular season at Detroit on Oct. 19.

–Field Level Media