Madden NFL Championship Series boasts $1.7M prize pool

A prize pool of $1.7 million is up for grabs this season in the Madden NFL 23 Championship Series.

The National Football League and videogame maker Electronic Arts announced a multiyear partnership renewal Wednesday.

The MCS 23 schedule will be more closely aligned with the NFL schedule than in seasons past, culminating with the Ultimate Madden NFL 23 Bowl during the week of Super Bowl LVII.

“Madden NFL esports continues to deepen the love of the game with fans, players, and viewers. It’s teaching viewers how to improve at the game, while deepening engagement with Madden’s most loyal fanbase,” said EA Sports VP Brent Koning said in a news release. “Since the MCS started five years ago, it has helped showcase the game by elevating the greatest players in the world, while giving every single Madden NFL player the chance to go from couch to champion. We can’t wait to see how the MCS 23 season unfolds.”

“Extending our partnership with EA is another avenue for the League to grow fandom off the field and enhance the EA SPORTS Madden NFL Championship Series by aligning Madden competitive gaming with NFL moments,” added Ed Kiang, VP of video gaming at the NFL. “Our joint efforts will drive the type of excitement that NFL fans expect while also highlighting the best Madden players in the world.”

Here is the breakdown of MCS 23 tournaments and registration dates:

Ultimate Kickoff:

–Registration: Through Aug. 21

–Qualifiers: Aug. 20-28

–Broadcast: Sept. 7 and 9

–Prize Pool: $180,000

Ultimate Thanksgiving:

–Registration: Sept. 5-Oct. 2

–Qualifiers: Oct. 1-23

–Broadcast: Nov. 9-16

–Prize Pool: $260,000

Ultimate Wild Card:

–Registration: Nov. 7-Dec. 1

–Qualifiers: Nov. 29-Dec. 18

–Broadcast: Jan. 6-11

–Prize Pool: $260,000

Last Chance Qualifier:

–Registration: Jan. 2-14

–Qualifiers: Jan. 14-15

Ultimate Madden NFL 23 Bowl:

–Broadcast: Jan. 23 and 27; Feb. 2-3 and 10

–Prize Pool: $1 million

–Field Level Media