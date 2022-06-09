Lynx star Sylvia Fowles (knee) out indefinitely

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Lynx center and seven-time All-Star Sylvia Fowles will be sidelined indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player is in her 15th and final season in the WNBA.

Fowles, 36, suffered the injury Tuesday against the New York Liberty, the team said Thursday in its announcement.

Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in 12 starts. She is currently leading the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game.

Fowles is a two-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP (2015, 2017).

Fowles has scored 6,181 points in her illustrious career, averaging 15.8 per game. She is a career 59.9 percent scorer.

Fowles was selected second overall by Chicago in the 2008 WNBA Draft.

–Field Level Media