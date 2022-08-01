Luke Donald named European Ryder Cup captain

Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Englishman Luke Donald has replaced LIV Golf Series defector Henrik Stenson as captain of Team Europe for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account made the widely expected announcement on Monday.

We're delighted to announce @LukeDonald as 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain ???? pic.twitter.com/76P9F8Cl10 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) August 1, 2022

Donald, 44, is a four-time Ryder Cup participant (2004, 2006, 2010 and 2012) and served as a vice captain for the past two Ryder Cup competitions.

Stenson was stripped of his captaincy last month after he opted to jump to the lucrative but controversial Saudi-funded rival of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Stenson won the LIV event in Bedminster, N.J., over the weekend and pocketed more than $4 million.

According to previous reports, Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and Edoardo Molinari of Italy are expected to retain their roles as vice captains for Team Europe.

The 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy, is scheduled from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

The United States team is the defending champion after a 19-9 win at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September 2021.

