Lucky set to leave Astralis this month

Credit: Astralis Group

Danish AWPer Philip “Lucky” Ewald announced over social media Wednesday that his time with Astralis’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster is reaching a conclusion.

Lucky’s contract with the organization is set to expire in the middle of May.

Lucky, 19, signed with Astralis last summer to fill in the role vacated by Nicolai “device” Reedtz, who join Ninjas in Pyjamas earlier in 2021.

“I have learned so much at my time in Astralis and I can’t wait to put it in great use somewhere else,” Lucky wrote on Twitter. “I have been missing playing and I am more motivated than ever to get back to the top and play some good counter-strike again and show what I am really capable of, I am not even close to done yet!!”

Lucky was benched in favor of Asper “Farlig” Jensen in February.

–Field Level Media