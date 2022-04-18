LSU running back Corey Kiner enters transfer portal

LSU running back Corey Kiner announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Kiner ranked second on the Tigers with 324 rushing yards as a freshman last season.
“My time as a tiger has come to an end,” he posted on Twitter. “I would like to start a new chapter in my life and explore my options to continue my career as a student-athlete elsewhere.”
— Corey Kiner (@CoreyKiner) April 18, 2022
Kiner added two rushing touchdowns and caught two passes for 10 yards in 11 games in 2021.
The Cincinnati native was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 10 RB prospect in the Class of 2021 by the 247 Sports composite.
