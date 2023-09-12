Louisville vies to ignite high-octane offense vs. Indiana

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no surprise to see a Jeff Brohm-coached team scoring a lot of points.

His Louisville squad is lighting up the scoreboard, following up a 39-34 season-opening win at Georgia Tech on Sept. 1 by blanking FCS opponent Murray State 56-0 on Sept. 7.

The Cardinals (2-0) step up in class on Saturday with a trip to Indianapolis for a non-conference matchup with Indiana (1-1). The Hoosiers’ defense has looked very good in holding No. 6 Ohio State to 23 points and stifling FCS foe Indiana State on Sept. 8.

Louisville has shown a good run-pass balance so far. Cal transfer Jack Plummer threw for 247 yards and a touchdown against Murray State, while running back Jawhar Jordan piled up 135 yards and a pair of scores on just seven carries.

“I thought we came out and did exactly what we needed to do, which was execute better, find ways to score points and keep them out of the end zone,” Brohm said. “We have to get ready for a tough stretch of games and understand everything from here on out will be a dogfight.”

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have shown signs of improvement after a disappointing 2022 that saw them start 3-0 and lose eight of the last nine games. After making Ohio State work for a full 60 minutes, they routed Indiana State 41-7 last week with the Sycamores’ only touchdown coming on a fumble return.

Indiana limited its punchless in-state opponent, which was blanked in its first game, to eight first downs and 93 total yards. The Hoosiers rolled up 558 total yards with quarterback Tayven Jackson completing 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards.

That was enough for Jackson to win the starting job from Brendan Sorsby. The two were battling for the job throughout the preseason and the first two games.

“It’s been hard going through a quarterback battle but that’s life,” Jackson said. “It was a relief.”

This is the first meeting of the two schools since 1986, when Indiana blanked the Cardinals 21-0. The Hoosiers own a 2-0 lead in the series.

