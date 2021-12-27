Los Angeles Valiant sign ColdesT

Xiaodong “ColdesT” Tong

The Los Angeles Valiant announced the signing of former Hangzhou Spark player Xiaodong “ColdesT” Tong to their 2022 Overwatch League Roster.

ColdesT, 22, joins a revamped roster after the Valiant went 0-16 last season. Also joining the team for 2022 are Weida “Diya” Lu, Seokhyun “Innovation” Oh and Ilha “Becky” Kim along with former OWL player Seung-hyun “WooHyaL” Sung as an assistant coach and Gong “Cola” Mingyu as general manager.

ColdesT is known as a strong Zenyatta player who ranked as high as second in Asia using support heroes, according to Liquipedia records. He joined the Spark in January following nearly a year with Bilibili Gaming.

He was part of the Hangzhou team that finished second in the OWL 2020 – Countdown Cup.

–Field Level Media