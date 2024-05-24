NBA insider proposes blockbuster Los Angeles Lakers trade with Cleveland Cavaliers

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We already know that the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be linked to some of the biggest names on the NBA trade block. That’s a given with them existing in the North America’s second-largest media market, the history of the organization and LeBron James’ presence.

After losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles needs to find a way to upgrade its roster. Of course, that starts with retaining King James. He has a player option for next season and could potentially hit NBA free agency.

But finding another top-end player to go with James and Anthony Davis has to be in the cards. It’s in this that the Lakers have been bandied about as a potential destination for everyone from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell to Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

We now have another recommendation courtesy of ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks. He’s proposing a blockbuster trade with Cleveland.

Proposed Los Angeles Lakers trade for Darius Garland

As connected as any insider around the NBA, Marks proposed a two-for-one swap that would send Garland to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers get: Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers get: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura

“If the Cavaliers do make Darius Garland available, one trade that could make sense would be a package centered around the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura,” Marks noted. “Reaves’ shooting skills would complement Donovan Mitchell, and Hachimura gives the Cavaliers depth in the frontcourt if they look to trade Jarrett Allen.”

There is a decent chance that Garland will request a trade from the Cavaliers this summer. They are likely to break up the Garland-Mitchell pairing, with the latter being seen as more of a franchise cornerstone.

From the Lakers’ perspective, acquiring someone of Garland’s ilk without having to give up a first-round pick would be a boon.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 20.6 points and 7.7 assists on 39% shooting from distance over the past three seasons. While he’s coming off a down 2023-24 campaign (18.0 PPG, 6.5 APG), the fit is certainy there in Los Angeles. That’s especialy true with fellow point guard D’Angelo Russell set to hit free agency.