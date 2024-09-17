Week 3 NFL offense rankings: Looking at the 10 best and 10 worst NFL offenses before this week’s games

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. In that time several offenses have made major progress while others have regressed already to begin the new year. Ahead of this week’s games, get a look at the 10 worst and 10 best squads in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses In Week

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease each week. There are quite a few that struggle to be average on Sunday’s. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses heading into Week 3.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

After getting off to a fast start in Week 1, the Jacksonville Jaguars offense was shut out in the second half of their game against the Dolphins. It was the same story in Week 2 as the Browns defense held them to just 13 points. Rookie Brian Thomas Jr. was again a bright spot but it didn't stop them from being among the worst NFL offense in Week 3.

9. New England Patriots

It wasn't pretty but the New England Patriots offense played a key role in the biggest upset of Week 1. They went into Cincinnati and did enough (16 points) to eke out a big win over the Bengals. They almost scored another upset in Week 2 but their 20 points weren't enough to beat the Seahawks. It wasted an outstanding 185 combined yards from the run game. And a breakout afternoon for journeyman tight end Hunter Henry.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields got the start in Week 1 and played solid and mistake-free football. The Pittsburgh Steelers offense leaned on their run game (137 combined yards). And were able to get key first downs late to salt away a win over the Falcons. In Week 2 the run game was against the unit's strength (141 combined yards). But Fields had issues making big plays in the pass game. The former Chicago star looked much like he did with the Bears, and not in a good way in the loss.

7. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears looked rough at times under rookie QB Caleb Williams in Week 1. However, they were able to make the most of turnovers and posted 24 points in a win over the Titans. That wasn't the case in Week 2. As two Williams INTs played a huge role in a 19-13 loss to the Texans. For a second straight week, they got nothing from their running game and that is a serious problem that could hurt the rookie QB all season.

6. Washington Commanders

After going with Sam Howell in 2023, the Washington Commanders have pivoted to top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to lead the offense this year. And in Week 1 the youngster played well as he posted 272 total yards. Unfortunately, he got little help from his skills players during their 37-20 loss to the Bucs to open the season. In Week 2 he again posted similar numbers. But this time around Brian Robinson Jr.'s 133 rushing yards was a big boost as they posted 21 in a win over the Giants.

5. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense looked strong late in their game against the Texans. Unfortunately, Houston was just as good when it mattered and was able to outscore Indy’s offense in Week 1. In Week 2 there were big growing pains for the young QB. As his three INTs sunk any chance the unit had of helping their team get a win in Green Bay. It has not been an electric start for the young QB and the Colts offense.

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans' offseason brought a major change of the guard in the backfield. As the team made a splash by signing Cowboys veteran Tony Pollard to be their replacement for departing team legend Derrick Henry. The new RB was solid in Week 1, but unfortunately, he was one of the few bright spots for the team in their loss to the Bears. Will Levis struggled against Chicago and his two interceptions played a huge role in their loss. While he was a little better in Week 2, the offense struggled in the second half of their game against the Jets. Only posting seven points in the final 30 minutes.

3. Denver Broncos

There was a lot of hype surrounding Bo Nix heading into his rookie season leading the Denver Broncos offense. But despite a strong preseason, the former Oregon star had a rough debut in Week 1. He threw for just 138 yards and two interceptions. The 99 combined yards the offense got on the ground also didn’t give the youngster any extra boost in their loss to the Seahawks. Things got slightly better in Week 2 as Nix nearly threw for 300 yards. But two more interceptions and a nonexistent run game limited them to just six points in another loss.

2. New York Giants

After losing star running back Saquon Barkley in the offseason, the New York Giants replaced him with Devin Singletary. They also added a pair of veteran offensive linemen to upgrade what was a horrible unit in 2023 and made Malik Nabers — a player with massive potential — their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It didn't matter in Week 1 because Daniel Jones is still their QB. He delivered an awful game against the Vikings where he hit on only half of his 42 passes. He was better in Week 2 as he was able to feed Nabers during a breakout afternoon (127 receiving yards). But it again wasn't enough in a loss on the road to the Commanders.

1. Carolina Panthers

With new head coach Dave Canales, the hope was Bryce Young could finally show signs of his potential as a superstar QB in 2024. That didn’t happen in Week 1 or 2.



The biggest difference between the team's first two games is things actually got worse in Week 2. Young was unable to throw for over 100 yards and got nothing from his skills players in a horrid three-point showing against the Chargers. It led to the top overall pick in 2023 being benched and replaced by Andy Dalton ahead of Week 3.

10 Best NFL Offenses In Week 3

In today's game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. With that in mind, here are the 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings ahead of Week 3.

10. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense entered the 2024 campaign with some big expectations in year two for offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Plus, having the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leading the unit is more than enough reason to be among the elite crews in our NFL offense rankings. But despite Jackson posting another 100-plus yard game on the ground against the Chiefs in Week 1, he struggled at times through the air in a loss. In Week 2, they blew a late lead, and their ineffectiveness on third down sent the Ravens to a shocking 0-2 start to begin the season.

9. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams offense got a fantastic game from veteran QB Matthew Stafford (317 passing yards) in Week 1 versus the Lions. Unfortunately, the ground game only posted 83 total yards on the day. Killing the balance LA needed to compete with a high powers Detroit offense. Things got worse in Week 2 as they were completely held in check by the Cardinals' defense. The rushing attack only mustered 53 yards and Stafford threw for just over 200 in a 10-point showing.

8. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints offense was a solid unit during the 2023 season. But considering they had players like Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, and Chris Olave, they should have been far better. In Week 1 of this season, they didn't blow the Panthers' doors off but they were highly efficient and made the most of three turnovers to help post 47 on Sunday. In Week they followed a similar game plan as they capitalized on the opportunities their defense gave them and posted 44 against a good Cowboys defense. They were highly efficient and Kamara had a season-best 115 yards on the ground.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense remained in Week 1 versus the Commanders. The former Heisman Trophy winner was dynamite in the victory as he posted four passing TDs and spread the ball around in an impressive 37-point showing. In Week 2 they were not nearly as dominant, but they played more efficiently than the Lions and complimented the strong play from their defense to post 20 and get a big win in Detroit.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Despite two interceptions in Week 1, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense still dropped 34 on a good Packers D in their victory. AJ Brown again made his case as an elite receiver that needs respect and Saquon Barkley had the Philly front office looking like geniuses in his debut (132 total yards and three total TDs). However, in Week 2 the unit was slowed down by the Falcons’ defense and could only muster 21 points. It wasted 186 combined yards on the ground as Atlanta stifled the Philly passing game all night.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense had the difficult task of facing a talented Ravens defense in Week 1. Yet, despite a quiet night from Travis Kelce, and a solid but not spectacular game from Patrick Mahomes, the KC receivers led the team to victory. However, they struggled at times in Week 2 and two INTs from Mahomes nearly cost them against the Bengals. Yet, when it mattered most they somehow made plays and still posted 26 points to help their team start the season 2-0.

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. In Week 1 they weren't on fire, but were highly effective in a 26 showing and win over the Rams. In Week 2 the offense put up some strong numbers statistically. Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards and Amon-Ra St. Brown had his first 100-plus-yard receiving day of 2024. However a pair of interceptions and not enough first down was massive in their loss to the Bucs.

3. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense should again be a formidable group this season. And they showed that early when they dropped 34 against the Cardinals to open the season. Despite no longer having Stefon Diggs, their receiving corps. was solid and Allen looked like a superstar in a big come-from-behind victory in Week 1. They followed that up in Week 2 with a dominant 31-10 win over rivals the Dolphins. While the defense was a key part of the win, the offense again was efficient and balanced in the victory.

2. Houston Texans

The upside of the Houston Texans offense was on full display in Week 1 against the Colts. CJ Stroud was highly effective and did not need to throw for over 300 yards to help lead the team to a 29-27 victory. He got a ton of help from new running back Joe Mixon who dominated with a 159 yards showing on the ground in his Texans debut. WR1 Nico Collins also chipped in with a dynamite game against the Colts (117 receiving yards). That changed drastically in Week 2 as the Bears' defense made Houston work for every point they got. Fortunately, they were more efficient with their time and their 19 points were able to help their team avoid an upset loss to Chicago.

1. San Francisco 49ers

