NFL coverage map Week 2: NFL TV map, broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 2. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 2: Early games

Ten games are on the early half of the Week 2 schedule, with matchups between 20 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 2 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 2

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Jets @ Titans CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE 49ers @ Vikings CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Raiders @ Ravens CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber YELLOW Chargers @ Panthers CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Jay Feely ORANGE Browns @ Jaguars CBS 4:05 PM ET Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Both the Jets and Titans are eager to get the bad taste out of their mouths from Week 1. The Titans were actually in position to win until Will Levis had one of the worst plays of opening weekend. Meanwhile, the Jets were never in control against the 49ers. If either team wants to contend this year, avoiding an 0-2 start will be crucial.

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

The 49ers looked like one of the best teams in the NFL while demolishing the Jets. But the Vikings sailed to victory against the other team who plays at MetLife Stadium too. Worlds will collide on Sunday as Kevin O’Connell’s scheme matches wits with Kyle Shanahan’s. The status of Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Addison could play a pivotal role in Week 2.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber

Unless Gardner Minshew turns into Steve Young, the Raiders could be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Meanwhile, Derrick Henry’s arrival helps make an already good Ravens team a great one. This game probably won’t be close, but there’s enough talent on both sides to make it very entertaining.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Carolina Panthers – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy and Jay Feely

No team looked worse than Dave Canales’ Panthers in Week 1. There’s nowhere to go but up. As for the Chargers, they’re still finding their footing under Jim Harbaugh, but a soft opponent like Carolina could help Los Angeles shine in Week 2 too.

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS – 4:05 PM ET – Chris Lewis and Jason McCourty

Deshaun Watson was one of the most criticized players in the NFL after his Week 1 performance. Some are already wondering if the Browns should bench their starting QB. He has no choice but to put some special film on tape against a Jaguars team that similarly has a big chip on their shoulders after last season’s letdown. This could be one of the most competitive games in Week 2.

NFL TV map Week 2: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Saints @ Cowboys FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady BLUE Colts @ Packers FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen GREEN Seahawks @ Patriots FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma ORANGE Buccaneers @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston TEAL Giants @ Commanders FOX 1:00 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth YELLOW Rams @ Cardinals FOX 4:05 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

The Saints and Cowboys cruised to victory in Week 1. Now two of the league’s highest-scoring offenses from opening weekend go toe-to-toe. The Cowboys had the NFL’s top scoring offense in 2023, but the Saints ranked ninth. Is New Orleans legit this year? Or will they come back down to earth in Week 2?

Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Malik Willis has a tall task, starting for the Packers less than three weeks after arriving in Green Bay. The good news is it comes against a Colts team with a very inconsistent quarterback. However, Anthony Richardson has so much potential that all his games are must-watch TV.

Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

No one predicted the Patriots to win in Week 1, especially considering they were playing the Bengals. Now, the Patriots host the Seahawks, who also have a first-year head coach in Mike Macdonald. Both first-year coaches won in Week 1, but New England isn’t expected to maintain that pace. Yet, maybe we’re all wrong, which makes this game one of the more intriguing matchups on the schedule.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

One of the best games on the Week 2 NFL schedule, the Buccaneers vs Lions is good enough to be a primetime matchup. The Buccaneers snuck into the playoffs and won a Wild Card matchup last season, outperforming expectations. The Lions did the same by getting to the NFC Championship, but now both teams have even higher expectations. Which one will fall flat in Week 2?

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

These two could be competing to avoid the worst team in the NFL title. The difference is that the Commanders have an exciting young hotshot QB, and the Giants just have Daniel Jones. Both offensive lines need help, and the Giants have the far-better pass rush, but will it make a difference against the fleet-footed Jayden Daniels?

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

A classic NFC West divisional battle. Kyler Murray is back, and he has a new weapon by his side who goes by the name of Marvin Harrison Jr. Meanwhile, the Rams won’t have their oversized wideout with Puka Nacua already being ruled out. But Sean McVay will find a way to get Tyler Johnson and other Matt Stafford options wide open while Cooper Kupp does all the work himself. This could be one of the highest-scoring games on the Week 2 schedule.

NFL TV map Week 2: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bengals @ Chiefs CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Steelers @ Broncos CBS 4:25 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta NFL Week 2 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

A rematch of the 2022 AFC Conference Championship, but the Bengals don’t look like they’re in midseason form. Will the defending Super Bowl champions roll over what looks like a Bengals squad that doesn’t look like they’re ready to run full speed? Because that’s what most are expecting.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Russell Wilson will miss his Broncos revenge game, which makes this a Justin Fields vs Bo Nix matchup. Nix showed he had a lot to learn after his NFL debut where he averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt. Meanwhile, Steelers fans want to know if Fields is the real deal. Should Wilson even see the field this season? Week 2 will provide more answers.

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 2

National NFL broadcasts for Week 2

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 2.