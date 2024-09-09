NFL Week 1: 5 worst quarterback performances, including Bryce Young

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Quarterback play during NFL Week 1 was all over the place. Baker Mayfield put up a stellar performance as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Washington Commanders going away. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen was also darn good in a narrow win over the Arizona Cardinals. But we’re not going to focus on the good of quarterback play. Rather, this is to check in on some absolutely brutal performances from the game’s most-important position during NFL Week 1. From Bryce Young to Deshaun Watson, let’s look at the five worst QB performances from the opening slate of action. Related: NFL Week 1 QB rankings

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll dodged questions about Daniel Jones’ job status after Sunday’s ugly 28-6 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Though, he’s not going to be able to dodge questions moving forward after Jones’ disaster class of a performance in front of the home crowd in Jersey. Jones completed 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He averaged a net 4.0 yards per attempt. Outside of connecting with rookie Malik Nabers on 5-of-7 targets, Jones was 17-of-35 passing. That’s obviously just not going to cut it. One has to wonder if Drew Lock will get a chance over Jones at some point in the not-so-distant future. Related: Winners and losers from NFL Week 1

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bryce Young was terrible as a rookie last season, throwing 11 touchdowns with a whopping 16 turnovers in 16 games. Carolina had full expectations that the former No. 1 pick from Alabama would turn it around as a sophomore in 2024. Boy, things did not get off to a good start in a 47-10 blowout loss to the division-rival New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Young completed 13-of-30 passes for 161 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. While he did score a touchdown on the ground, it was a brutal all-around performance from the quarterback. Averaging 4.5 net passing yards per attempt is one thing. Turning the ball over at the clip we saw during NFL Week 1 is a completely different thing. Just embarrassing stuff from Young on Sunday. Read more: NFL Week 1 power rankings

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Titans moves on from both Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis this past offseason. They were giving the keys to the proverbial kingdom to this sophomore signal caller. By all accounts, Will Levis looked good during training camp. Could it translate to NFL Week 1 against a good Chicago Bears defense? Nope. Tennessee blew a 17-0 lead. It culminated in the fourth quarter when Levis threw a pick-six into the hands of Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. That was pretty much all she wrote for the Titans on Sunday. When all was said and done, Levis completed 19-of-32 passes for a mere 127 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also averaged an awful 3.3 net passing yards per attempt. Just gross. Related: NFL Week 1 offense rankings

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins noted after Sunday’s 18-10 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that he was disappointed. How does he think Atlanta Falcons fans feel after his embarrassing regular-season debut with the team? It was a disaster class of epic proportions for Cousins and the Falcons. He threw two interceptions and was involved in another giveaway as the Falcons crapped themselves all over the field. The most telling stat here is that Cousins connected with Drake London and Kyle Pitts to the tune of five receptions for 41 yards. That’s brutal stuff right there. Read more: NFL Week 1 defense rankings

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK