Week 2 NFL power rankings: Chiefs at No. 1, Cowboys rise as Browns and Packers fall

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

NFL Week 1 is drawing to a close and we got a great first look at some of the worst and best NFL teams in 2024. While every club still has 16 games left to play before we even reach the playoffs, our Week 2 NFL power rankings can take a look at where things stand after Sunday. It’s always important to remember how quickly things can change in the NFL. Injuries play a massive part, as evidenced by the Jordan Love injury. We also have to keep in mind that some teams start hot

32. Carolina Panthers (Previously: 32)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers are the worst team in the NFL. The thing is, though, they aren’t just bad. Many were very low on the New Orleans Saints coming into the 2024 NFL season, with New Orleans widely viewed as one of the 10 worst teams entering Week 1. On Sunday, the Panthers trailed the Saints 30-0 in the first half and managed just 34 total yards of offense. Carolina feels destined for the No. 1 overall pick again, but at least they get to keep it this time! Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, picks by team

31. New York Giants (Previously: 26)

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We knew the New York Giants would be bad this season, but this takes ‘bad’ to a new level. For one thing, Saquon Barkley scored more touchdowns on a single play than the Giants offense did on 68 plays. We could also highlight New York’s abysmal 3.5 yards per carry average – one of the worst in NFL Week 1 – or touch on Malik Nabers being limited against a pedestrian secondary. It’s going to be a long year for New York and we’re increasingly confident the coach and GM won’t last. Related: NFL insider sheds light on troubling reputation of New York Giants GM, HC

30. Washington Commanders (Previously: 30)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The only thing that really matters for the Washington Commanders in 2024 is Jayden Daniels staying healthy. Kliff Kingsbury was the wrong hire and putting Daniels behind a bottom-3 offensive line only makes life more complicated for the rookie. On the bright side, at least Daniels’ playmaking (88 yards, 2 TDs) was on full display in Week 1. Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024

29. Las Vegas Raiders (Previously: 25)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We have no idea why Davante Adams wants to be here. While we were quite high on the Las Vegas Raiders defense entering the season, the ease with which the Los Angeles Chargers ran the football (6.5) is a Nevada-sized red flag. Oh, and it turns out the Raiders settling for Gardner Minhew results in a lifeless offense, something everyone outside of Las Vegas saw coming. Raider Nation, Adams and Maxx Crosby deserve better than this, but this looks like who the Raiders will be in 2024. Related: Highest paid NFL players

28. Denver Broncos (Previous: 29)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s time for people to stop taking preseason performances from young quarterbacks and using them to project success in the regular season. Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos reached for Bo Nix in the first round because they believed he was NFL-ready and would protect the football. Against the Seattle Seahawks defense, which is still learning a very complex scheme, Nix threw 2 interceptions and finished with a 47.5 QB rating. You get what you pay for. Related: Richest NFL owners

27. Arizona Cardinals (Previously: 27)

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For a moment, the Arizona Cardinals looked like the breakout team of the 2024 NFL season. After holding a 17-3 lead with under 30 seconds to go in the first half, everything fell apart. Arizona was outscored 31-11 the rest of the way, including 21 unanswered points that turned a 14-point lead into a 7-point deficit. We knew the Cardinals’ defense would be bad, but the lack of involvement from Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr (34 receiving yards on 12 receptions) is troubling. Related: Worst NFL contracts

26. Tennessee Titans (Previously: 20)

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

It looked good early for the Tennessee Titans, who jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Chicago Bears on the road. Everything came undone in the second half. Tennessee’s punt was blocked and returned for the touchdown, which seemed to take all the air out of their sails. The Titans offense then had consecutive 3-and-outs followed by consecutive interceptions, including a pick-six. We give Tennessee credit for building a quality supporting cast around Will Levis and he’ll have plenty of chances to prove himself in 2024. With more performances like this, though, the offseason decision will be easy. Related: Worst NFL supporting casts right now

25. New England Patriots (Previously: 31)

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The first one is always memorable. In his first game as an NFL head coach, Jerody Mayo delivered a strategy that Bill Belichick would love. The New England Patriots dominated on the ground – 170 rushing yards and 4.4 yards per carry – to easily win the time of possession battle. To complement that, this Patriots defense held the Cincinnati Bengals to a 36.4% third-down success rate with 2 turnovers and just 224 total yards. The Patriots are probably still destined to be one of the worst NFL teams in 2024, but this is a great start to the season for the young Pats. Also Read: Week 3 college football rankings

24. Los Angeles Chargers (Previously: 24)

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers showed a lot of little things to get excited about. This run game looked the best it has in years, a testament to Greg Roman and Jim Harbaugh. We also have to give some credit to this defense, led by the brilliant defensive-minded assistant Jesse Minter. With that said, the Raiders are pretty bad, so let’s hold off on calling the Chargers a true contender. Related: Highest-paid NFL coaches

23. New Orleans Saints (Previously: 23)

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

We’re exercising a little caution with the New Orleans Saints because there’s a viable chance the Carolina Panthers could be all-time bad in 2024. With that said, what can’t be denied is the effect first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had on the Saints’ offense. Derek Carr looked the best we’ve seen him in years, Alvin Kamara played like he is still an All-Pro running back and New Orleans didn’t even need Chris Olave (11 receiving yards) to obliterate Carolina. We want to give New Orleans another week, but they could catapult up the rankings after Week 2 with a win over Dallas. Related: Where NFL revenue comes from

22. Indianapolis Colts (Previously: 17)

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Indianapolis Colts can put up with one of two things and remain a Wild Card contender. Either they survive a bottom-10 defense or they overcome some of the mistakes you’d naturally expect from an inexperienced quarterback like Anthony Richardson. Both issues existed in Week 1. Richardson isn’t going to turn a corner in just a few weeks and Gus Bradley’s defense hasn’t changed in years. In short, the Colts just might be exactly what we saw on Sunday. Related: Fantasy Kicker Rankings

21. Seattle Seahawks (Previously: 21)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It was a sloppy game for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, with 2 turnovers and a 25 percent third-down success rate coming against a bottom-10 defense. Fortunately, Mike Macdonald’s defense made life miserable for Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix. We’re not ready to buy stock in the Seahawks as a playoff contender at this moment, but that can change after Week 3 (Miami Dolphins). Related: NFL offense rankings

20. Minnesota Vikings (Previously: 21)

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Victories won’t come much easier for that than the Minnesota Vikings. Brian Flores’ defense came to play, holding the Giants’ offense to 3.5 yards per play with 2 takeaways. Not only that, Andrew Van Ginkel scored more touchdowns than New York. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones brought the juice (105 scrimmage yards, 1 TD) that Minnesota didn’t have in its backfield last season. We’ll remain skeptical of a team with Sam Darnold as its starting quarterback, but this is a nice start for Minnesota. Related: Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025, Vikings future draft picks

19. Cincinnati Bengals (Previously: 12)

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

We have a significant level of concern regarding the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, Cincinnati’s defense allowed 170 rushing yards and sacked Jacoby Brissett just once. With Ja’Marr Chase out there, the Bengals offense managed just 10 points and 224 total yards on 48 plays. We know Cincinnati has been a slow starter in the past, but this feels like a team destined to become one of the biggest NFL disappointments this season. Related: Best NFL players of all time

18. Atlanta Falcons (Previously: 13)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

We are willing to not completely overreact to a Week 1 loss, especially for a team that didn’t really utilize the preseason to shake off the rust. What’s truly alarming is the fact that the Falcons draft class is seemingly being given a redshirt year, which shouldn’t be a thing if you’re an NFL team that clams you want to win the Super Bowl this season. Also, whatever happened to a change in play-calling leading to Drake London getting more involved? Related: Longest field goals in NFL history

17. Cleveland Browns (Previously: 15)

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

The old Deshaun Watson is never coming back. Nearly 2 years away from football certainly didn’t help his career and injuries as the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback only made things worse. It also might only get worse from here because this Browns offensive line has taken multiple steps back in the past 2 years. Of course, all of this is even more painful for Browns fans because of the contract that leaves the franchise with historic cap hits in 2025 and 2026. Related: Worst MFL trades ever

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Previously: 22)

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It’s always nice to start your season against one of the worst NFL teams. Baker Mayfield made it look easy against the Washington Commanders’ defense, which it should be. Where the Buccaneers really deserve credit is for this defensive effort because Calijah Kancey was unavailable on Sunday. With the Falcons off to a slugging start, Tampa Bay looks like the team to beat in the division. Related: NFL playoff predictions

15. Jacksonville Jaguars (Previously: 14)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars jumped out to a 17-7 lead at halftime and the defense even held onto it late in the third quarter, hoping the offense would come alive again. Instead, Jacksonville got shut out in the second half with the offense giving up the football on 3-and-outs, turnover on downs and a fumble. A 20 percent third-down success rate with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback is unacceptable, but it doesn’t feel surprising from this coaching staff. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

14. Los Angeles Rams (19)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Can the Los Angeles Rams defense get enough stops? That’s the only real question we have about this team right now. The offensive line is a bit banged up right now, but it will get healthy and this can be the No. 1 offense in the NFL. If that Rams defense is a bottom-5 unit, however, Matthew Stafford will need to play at an MVP-caliber level most of the season for the Rams to go far. Related: Love LA Sports? Check out LAFBNetwork.com

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (Previously: 18)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

T.J. Watt, ladies and gentlemen. He ‘only’ finished with 1 sack on Sunday, but 3 QB hits and 2 tackles for loss and even more pressures made the difference in this game. We also have to give kudos to quarterback Justin Fields. While he wasn’t great, a 91.9 QB rating with 57 rushing yards and 0 turnovers is better than what the Steelers have had at quarterback in a few years. Pittsburgh really just needs decent quarterback play to be quite good. Related: Best NFL coaches ever

12. Chicago Bears (Previously: 13)

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Simone Biles’ husband won it for the Chicago Bears. On a Sunday when the Bears’ offense really couldn’t get anything going, the game changed when Jonathan Owens returned a blocked punt for a touchdown. It sparked 21 unanswered points from Chicago, with 14 in the fourth quarter, including a Tyrique Stevenson pick-six that sealed the victory for Chicago. So, while Caleb Williams was bad in his NFL debut – 14-of-29 for 93 yards – the Bears proved they can still find ways to win. Also Read: MLB Power Rankings Week 23

11. Green Bay Packers (Previously: 5)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What matters for the Green Bay Packers coming out of Week 1. What looked like a season-ending injury is probably only going to sideline Love for 3 weeks, but he’ll probably be limited after. The Packers certainly showed they have the talent to be one of the best NFL teams, but a myriad of self-inflicted wounds cost them. One thing that’s obvious, the Packers’ backup quarterback will put this team in an early hole in a highly competitive field of NFC playoff contenders. Related: NFL stadium rankings

10. Baltimore Ravens (Previously: 8)

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This will certainly be seen as an overreaction to a close loss to the reigning Super Bowl champions, but this Baltimore Ravens offensive line is an alarming problem. It’s even more concerning when you look at an upcoming Ravens schedule that features the Raiders (Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins), Dallas Cowboys (Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence) and the Buffalo Bills (Greg Rousseau). Keep in mind, that’s just in September. Related: Worst NFL offensive lines 2024

9. Miami Dolphins (Previously: 11)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Scottie Scheffler was arrested for a traffic incident before a tournament earlier this year and then went on to win the PGA Championship. We’re just saying! It wasn’t the prettiest game for the Miami Dolphins offense and that’s abnormal for a team that typically dominates in September. With that said, a win is a win and the Dolphins are clearly one of the 10 best NFL teams right now. Related: Fastest NFL players

8. New York Jets (Previously: 9)

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Jets really just need Aaron Rodgers to be a top-15 quarterback for this to be one fo the best NFL teams in 2024. However, the likelihood of that isn’t as high as some might expect, considering he’s almost 41 and coming off a torn Achilles. A Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers is a brutal test to open the season, but it could also be a statement game. (Updated on Tuesday morning) Related: NFL expert picks

7. Buffalo Bills (Previously: 7th)

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What matters the most for the Buffalo Bills is the 1-0 start, with that said, there are some small red flags. Bills corner Taron Johnson left the game with an injury and didn’t return. It’s also concerning to see how easily the Arizona Cardinals ran the ball against this Bills defense. Still, a team led by Josh Allen always has a shot at going to the Super Bowl. Related: NFL games today, NFL schedule 2024

6. Dallas Cowboys (Previously: 10)

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sunday was almost perfect for the Dallas Cowboys. The day started with the team rightfully extending Dak Prescott, ensuring this franchise doesn’t fall into quarterback purgatory in the years to come. On the field, the Cowboys’ defense looked sharp under play-caller Mike Zimmer and Prescott played pretty well behind an offensive line with 2 rookies playing new positions. Unfortunately, that Jake Ferguson injury gives us pause because he’s the second-best playmaker on the Cowboys offense. Also Read: Top MLB free agents 2025

5. Philadelphia Eagles (Previously: 6)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley is feeling even better right now about his decision to leave the New York Giants. Granted, it was he easiest decision in the world. Jalen Hurts made some mistakes in Week 1, costly blunders, but he also showed real improvement against the blitz. We don’t love how the Eagles defense looked, but better coaching can make a world of defense for a loaded roster. Related: NFL defense rankings

4. Houston Texans (Previously: 3)

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Houston Texans weren’t nearly as dominant as we hoped to see in Week 1, but it’s certainly true that winners are tougher to come by against rivals. What is promising for Houston is Joe Mixon’s performance (159 rushing yards, 1 touchdown) as Houston didn’t have a run game in 2023. As long as C.J. Stroud cleans things up and this Texans defense improves, Houston will be one of the best NFL teams moving forward. Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

3. Detroit Lions (Previously: 4)

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions addressed their biggest issue this offseason – secondary – kept their top coordinators and made this a more well-rounded roster. The same team that nearly won the NFC Championship Game is even stronger. If that’s not enough to feel great about, Detroit plays 14 of its first 15 games indoors and Jared Goff has historically performed at an MVP-caliber level indoors. Just get ready, because the Lions really might be the team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season. Also Read: Winners, losers from College Football Week 2

2. San Francisco 49ers (Previously: 2)

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers did what mattered, preventing a Trent Williams holdout and a Brandon Aiyuk departure. Now, one of the best offenses in the NFL brings back its future Hall of Fame left tackle and its All-Pro wide receiver. We do believe the Dre Greenlaw injury (Achilles) and the absence of Arik Armstead leads to slight defensive regression, but this is still a perennial Super Bowl contender. Related: Highest paid NFL coaches

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1) – 1-0

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images