NFL world reacts to disaster class of a performance from Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It was last month that reports came out surrounding Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson potentially returning to form.

Watson played in just 12 games over the course of his first two seasons with the Browns after they acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. Add in the fully-guaranteed $230 million deal he inked with Cleveland, and the pressure is squarely on the Clemson product this season.

Confidence was high heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Could Watson return to Pro Bowl form in Cleveland?

Unfortunately, that confidence gave into reality at home against Dallas. The Browns lost by the score of 33-17. For his part, Watson completed 24-of-45 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked six times in a brutal all-around performance.

Sure, Watson’s receivers did not help the quarterback out at all. But he looked like nothing more than a pedestrian quarterback on Sunday.

NFL world reacts to brutal performance from Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s pretty darn clear that Watson is under a microscope. His off-field issues coupled with a record contract, injuries and a lackluster on-field product adds another layer to this.

If the reactions to Watson’s brutal performance on Sunday is any indication, he’ll continue to be placed under a microscope.

