New York Giants head coach talks about potentially benching Daniel Jones

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants’ offense was a complete disaster in a season-opening 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Making his return from a torn ACL, Jones completed 22-of-42 passes for 186 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Both interceptions came in the second half as New York attempted to come back from a 28-3 deficit.

It certainly is not the way Jones wanted to start what is a make-or-break season in New Jersey for the high-priced quarterback.

After the game, Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked whether he’s considering a quarterback change. His response was rather interesting.

“We’re gonna watch everything. That’s not in my mind,” Daboll said at his press conference.

Daboll didn’t necessarily clear things up heading into Week 2 against the Washington Commanders. But it doesn’t seem like he’s planning on benching Jones in favor of veteran Drew Lock. At the very least, not yet.

Related: Ranking Daniel Jones among NFL starting quarterbacks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Jones, 27, entered Week 1 having thrown 62 career touchdowns compared to 40 interceptions in 59 career starts. Last season saw him tally a mere two touchdowns against six interceptions in six starts before going down with the aforementioned ACL injury.

The former Duke standout could very well be out of a job should these struggles continue. He’s playing under a four-year, $160 million contract. Though, the Giants can get out of said deal with a mere $22.2 million dead cap hit next March.