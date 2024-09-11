NFL insider reveals San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back ‘long shot’ to play at Vikings

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

At least fantasy football owners will have plenty of time to make a decision about Christian McCaffrey this time around.

NFL Network’s national insider Ian Rapoport revealed Wednesday that it’s a “long shot” that the All-Pro San Francisco 49ers running back will play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings due to his calf and Achilles injuries. This comes as McCaffrey, to the surprise of many, was inactive for Monday night’s win against the New York Jets.

“The 49ers all thought that Christian McCaffrey was going to shake off a little tightness that he felt late in the week at practice, be able to work out and be able to play Monday night against the Jets as he told reporters, as everyone had planned. He worked out pregame and it was just not quite right.” Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football

Rapoport added that it’s the Achilles injury, more than the calf, that is forcing McCaffrey to not suit up.

“We talked a lot during the course of the preseason about Christian McCaffrey’s calf injury. It’s more than that, it’s also Achilles tendinitis, which can really be troublesome,” noted Rapoport. “As [49ers head coach] Kyle Shanahan noted, that’s actually the injury that’s given Christian McCaffrey more trouble right now. It’s the injury that is requiring more treatment than the calf pull. That is why Christian McCaffrey did not play on Monday night.” Rapoport on McCaffrey, continued

Expect more Jordan Mason against Vikings

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jordan Mason filled in for McCaffrey against the Jets and had the best game of his young career, rushing for 147 yards and one touchdown. However, his on-field accomplishments were overshadowed by what he said after the game.

Mason told ESPN reporter Lisa Salters that he learned last Friday he would be starting in place of the injured McCaffrey. But McCaffrey wasn’t on the injury report until Saturday, as he was a limited participant during practice leading up to the game. McCaffrey was listed as inactive only 90 minutes before kickoff.

Shanahan refuted that Mason was told Friday he was going to start.

“I never told Jordan he was going to start. I told him that he had to be ready a bunch,” Shanahan said during his postgame press conference. “I knew he was going to have to play a lot. I told him it wasn’t going to be like usual.”

With McCaffrey appearing to be on the shelf for Week 2, Mason should be getting the bulk of carries once again.

The Niners are six-point favorites at the Vikings.

