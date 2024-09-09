fbpx

Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Follow Us

The 2024 NFL season is officially underway with Week 1 already drawing to a close. Now it’s time to look ahead to this weekend’s upcoming games with our Week 2 fantasy rankings.

As always, fantasy rankings are a bit more challenging early in the season with NFL stats limited. However, the season-opening games did give us a glimpse into some things that helped shape our Week 2 fantasy rankings.

Also Read: Highest paid NFL broadcasters

Week 2 fantasy QB rankings

Week 2 fantasy rankings, Week 2 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Patrick Mahomesvs. Cincinnati Bengals
2Jalen Hurtsvs. Atlanta Falcons
3Josh Allen@ Miami Dolphins
4Jared Goffvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5Lamar Jacksonvs. Las Vegas Raiders
6Tua Tagovailoavs. Buffalo Bills
7Matthew Stafford@ Arizona Cardinals
8C.J. Stroudvs. Chicago Bears
9Kyler Murrayvs. Los Angeles Rams
10Anthony Richardson@ Green Bay Packers
11Dak Prescottvs. New Orleans Saints
12Joe Burrow@ Kansas City Chiefs
13Brock Purdy@ Minnesota Vikings
14Jayden Danielsvs. New York Giants
15Justin Herbert@ Carolina Panthers
16Kirk Cousins@ Philadelphia Eagles
17Aaron Rodgers@ Tennessee Titans
18Geno Smith@ New England Patriots
19Caleb Williams@ Houston Texans
20Trevor Lawrencevs. Cleveland Browns
Week 2 fantasy rankings based on4points per passing TD

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

Week 2 fantasy RB rankings

Week 2 fantasy rankings
Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Saquon Barkleyvs. Atlanta Falcons
2Christian McCaffrey@ Minnesota Vikings
3Breece Hall@ Tennessee Titans
4Derrick Henryvs. Las Vegas Raiders
5Jonathan Taylor@ Green Bay Packers
6Bijan Robinson@ Philadelphia Eagles
7De’Von Achanevs. Buffalo Bills
8Jahmyr Gibbsvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9Josh Jacobsvs. Indianapolis Colts
10Kyren Williams@ Los Angeles Rams
11Kenneth Walker@ New England Patriots
12James Cook@ Miami Dolphins
13James Connervs. Los Angeles Rams
14Joe Mixon@ Chicago Bears
15Aaron Jonesvs. San Francisco 49ers
16J.K. Dobbins@ Carolina Panthers
17Travis Etiennevs. Cleveland Browns
18Isiah Pachecovs. Cincinnati Bengals
19Najee Harris@ Denver Broncos
20Alvin Kamara@ Dallas Cowboys
21Rhamondre Stevensonvs. Seattle Seahawks
22Tony Pollardvs. New York Jets
23David Montgomeryvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24Rachaad White@ Detroit Lions
25Brian Robinson Jrvs. New York Giants
26Jerome Ford@ Jacksonville Jaguars
27D’Andre Swift@ Houston Texans
28Zack Moss@ Kansas City Chiefs
29Raheem Mostertvs. Buffalo Bills
30Zamir White@ Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: NFL power rankings 2024

Week 2 fantasy WR rankings

Week 2 fantasy rankings
Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Tyreek Hillvs. Buffalo Bills
2Justin Jeffersonvs. San Francisco 49ers
3CeeDee Lambvs. New Orleans Saints
4Amon-Ra St. Brownvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5Cooper Kupp@ Arizona Cardinals
6A.J. Brownvs. Atlanta Falcons
7Ja’Marr Chase@ Kansas City Chiefs
8Brandon Aiyuk@ Minnesota Vikings
9Mike Evans@ Detroit Lions
10Garrett Wilson@ Tennessee Titans
11Chris Olave@ Dallas Cowboys
12Jaylen Waddlevs. Buffalo Bills
13Rashee Ricevs. Cincinnati Bengals
14DeVonta Smithvs. Atlanta Falcons
15Nico Collinsvs. Chicago Bears
16Drake London@ Philadelphia Eagles
17Tee Higgins (Q)@ Kansas City Chiefs
18DK Metcalf@ New England Patriots
19Deebo Samuel@ Minnesota Vikings
20Davante Adams@ Baltimore Ravens
21George Pickens@ Denver Broncos
22Marvin Harrison Jrvs. Los Angeles Rams
23DJ Moore@ Houston Texans
24Stefon Diggsvs. Chicago Bears
25Zay Flowersvs Las Vegas Raiders
26Amari Cooper@ Jacksonville Jaguars
27Michael Pittman Jr@ Green Bay Packers
28Chis Godwin@ Detroit Lions
29Xavier Worthyvs. Cincinnati Bengals
30Terry McLaurinvs. New York Giants
31Malik Nabers@ Washington Commanders
32Tank Dellvs. Chicago Bears
33Keenan Allen@ Houston Texans
34Jameson Williamsvs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35Christian Kirkvs. Cleveland Browns
Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: Highest paid NFL players

Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends

Week 2 fantasy rankings, Week 2 fantasy TE rankings
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Sam LaPortavs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Trey McBridevs. Los Angeles Rams
3Travis Kelcevs. Cincinnati Bengals
4Dalton Kincaid@ Miami Dolphins
5George Kittle@ Minnesota Vikings
6Mark Andrewsvs. Las Vegas Raiders
7Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee)vs. New Orleans Saints
8Dallas Goedertvs. Atlanta Falcons
9Kyle Pitts@ Philadelphia Eagles
10Isaiah Likelyvs. Las Vegas Raiders
11Brock Bowers@ Baltimore Ravens
12Dalton Schultzvs. Cleveland Browns
13Evan Engramvs. Cleveland Browns
14David Njoku@ Jacksonville Jaguars
15Hunter Henryvs. New England Patriots
16Pat Freiermuth@ Denver Broncos
17Taysom Hill@ Dallas Cowboys
18Noah Fant@ New England Patriots
19Colby Parkinson@ Arizona Cardinals
20Cole Kmet@ Houston Texans
Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Additional Week 2 fantasy rankings

MLB Power Rankings Week 23: Padres, Mets rise among best MLB teams as Yankees, Red Sox fall
Also Read:
MLB Power Rankings Week 23: Padres, Mets rise among best MLB teams as Yankees, Red Sox fall
Mentioned in this article:

More About: