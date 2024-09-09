Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The 2024 NFL season is officially underway with Week 1 already drawing to a close. Now it’s time to look ahead to this weekend’s upcoming games with our Week 2 fantasy rankings.
As always, fantasy rankings are a bit more challenging early in the season with NFL stats limited. However, the season-opening games did give us a glimpse into some things that helped shape our Week 2 fantasy rankings.
Week 2 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Jalen Hurts
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|3
|Josh Allen
|@ Miami Dolphins
|4
|Jared Goff
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|7
|Matthew Stafford
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|8
|C.J. Stroud
|vs. Chicago Bears
|9
|Kyler Murray
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|10
|Anthony Richardson
|@ Green Bay Packers
|11
|Dak Prescott
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|12
|Joe Burrow
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|13
|Brock Purdy
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|14
|Jayden Daniels
|vs. New York Giants
|15
|Justin Herbert
|@ Carolina Panthers
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Tennessee Titans
|18
|Geno Smith
|@ New England Patriots
|19
|Caleb Williams
|@ Houston Texans
|20
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 2 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|3
|Breece Hall
|@ Tennessee Titans
|4
|Derrick Henry
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Green Bay Packers
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|De’Von Achane
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|Josh Jacobs
|vs. Indianapolis Colts
|10
|Kyren Williams
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|11
|Kenneth Walker
|@ New England Patriots
|12
|James Cook
|@ Miami Dolphins
|13
|James Conner
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|14
|Joe Mixon
|@ Chicago Bears
|15
|Aaron Jones
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|16
|J.K. Dobbins
|@ Carolina Panthers
|17
|Travis Etienne
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|18
|Isiah Pacheco
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Najee Harris
|@ Denver Broncos
|20
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|21
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|22
|Tony Pollard
|vs. New York Jets
|23
|David Montgomery
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|24
|Rachaad White
|@ Detroit Lions
|25
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs. New York Giants
|26
|Jerome Ford
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|27
|D’Andre Swift
|@ Houston Texans
|28
|Zack Moss
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|29
|Raheem Mostert
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|30
|Zamir White
|@ Baltimore Ravens
Week 2 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|vs. San Francisco 49ers
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|6
|A.J. Brown
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|7
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|8
|Brandon Aiyuk
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|9
|Mike Evans
|@ Detroit Lions
|10
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Tennessee Titans
|11
|Chris Olave
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Jaylen Waddle
|vs. Buffalo Bills
|13
|Rashee Rice
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|14
|DeVonta Smith
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|15
|Nico Collins
|vs. Chicago Bears
|16
|Drake London
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Tee Higgins (Q)
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|18
|DK Metcalf
|@ New England Patriots
|19
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|20
|Davante Adams
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|21
|George Pickens
|@ Denver Broncos
|22
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|23
|DJ Moore
|@ Houston Texans
|24
|Stefon Diggs
|vs. Chicago Bears
|25
|Zay Flowers
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|26
|Amari Cooper
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|27
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ Green Bay Packers
|28
|Chis Godwin
|@ Detroit Lions
|29
|Xavier Worthy
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|30
|Terry McLaurin
|vs. New York Giants
|31
|Malik Nabers
|@ Washington Commanders
|32
|Tank Dell
|vs. Chicago Bears
|33
|Keenan Allen
|@ Houston Texans
|34
|Jameson Williams
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|35
|Christian Kirk
|vs. Cleveland Browns
Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Trey McBride
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Travis Kelce
|vs. Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Miami Dolphins
|5
|George Kittle
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|6
|Mark Andrews
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee)
|vs. New Orleans Saints
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|vs. Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|@ Philadelphia Eagles
|10
|Isaiah Likely
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|11
|Brock Bowers
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|12
|Dalton Schultz
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|13
|Evan Engram
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|14
|David Njoku
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Hunter Henry
|vs. New England Patriots
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Denver Broncos
|17
|Taysom Hill
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|18
|Noah Fant
|@ New England Patriots
|19
|Colby Parkinson
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|20
|Cole Kmet
|@ Houston Texans