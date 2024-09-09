Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The 2024 NFL season is officially underway with Week 1 already drawing to a close. Now it’s time to look ahead to this weekend’s upcoming games with our Week 2 fantasy rankings.

As always, fantasy rankings are a bit more challenging early in the season with NFL stats limited. However, the season-opening games did give us a glimpse into some things that helped shape our Week 2 fantasy rankings.

Also Read: Highest paid NFL broadcasters

Week 2 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Patrick Mahomes vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2 Jalen Hurts vs. Atlanta Falcons 3 Josh Allen @ Miami Dolphins 4 Jared Goff vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Lamar Jackson vs. Las Vegas Raiders 6 Tua Tagovailoa vs. Buffalo Bills 7 Matthew Stafford @ Arizona Cardinals 8 C.J. Stroud vs. Chicago Bears 9 Kyler Murray vs. Los Angeles Rams 10 Anthony Richardson @ Green Bay Packers 11 Dak Prescott vs. New Orleans Saints 12 Joe Burrow @ Kansas City Chiefs 13 Brock Purdy @ Minnesota Vikings 14 Jayden Daniels vs. New York Giants 15 Justin Herbert @ Carolina Panthers 16 Kirk Cousins @ Philadelphia Eagles 17 Aaron Rodgers @ Tennessee Titans 18 Geno Smith @ New England Patriots 19 Caleb Williams @ Houston Texans 20 Trevor Lawrence vs. Cleveland Browns Week 2 fantasy rankings based on4points per passing TD

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

Week 2 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Saquon Barkley vs. Atlanta Falcons 2 Christian McCaffrey @ Minnesota Vikings 3 Breece Hall @ Tennessee Titans 4 Derrick Henry vs. Las Vegas Raiders 5 Jonathan Taylor @ Green Bay Packers 6 Bijan Robinson @ Philadelphia Eagles 7 De’Von Achane vs. Buffalo Bills 8 Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 Josh Jacobs vs. Indianapolis Colts 10 Kyren Williams @ Los Angeles Rams 11 Kenneth Walker @ New England Patriots 12 James Cook @ Miami Dolphins 13 James Conner vs. Los Angeles Rams 14 Joe Mixon @ Chicago Bears 15 Aaron Jones vs. San Francisco 49ers 16 J.K. Dobbins @ Carolina Panthers 17 Travis Etienne vs. Cleveland Browns 18 Isiah Pacheco vs. Cincinnati Bengals 19 Najee Harris @ Denver Broncos 20 Alvin Kamara @ Dallas Cowboys 21 Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Seattle Seahawks 22 Tony Pollard vs. New York Jets 23 David Montgomery vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 Rachaad White @ Detroit Lions 25 Brian Robinson Jr vs. New York Giants 26 Jerome Ford @ Jacksonville Jaguars 27 D’Andre Swift @ Houston Texans 28 Zack Moss @ Kansas City Chiefs 29 Raheem Mostert vs. Buffalo Bills 30 Zamir White @ Baltimore Ravens Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: NFL power rankings 2024

Week 2 fantasy WR rankings

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Tyreek Hill vs. Buffalo Bills 2 Justin Jefferson vs. San Francisco 49ers 3 CeeDee Lamb vs. New Orleans Saints 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 Cooper Kupp @ Arizona Cardinals 6 A.J. Brown vs. Atlanta Falcons 7 Ja’Marr Chase @ Kansas City Chiefs 8 Brandon Aiyuk @ Minnesota Vikings 9 Mike Evans @ Detroit Lions 10 Garrett Wilson @ Tennessee Titans 11 Chris Olave @ Dallas Cowboys 12 Jaylen Waddle vs. Buffalo Bills 13 Rashee Rice vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14 DeVonta Smith vs. Atlanta Falcons 15 Nico Collins vs. Chicago Bears 16 Drake London @ Philadelphia Eagles 17 Tee Higgins (Q) @ Kansas City Chiefs 18 DK Metcalf @ New England Patriots 19 Deebo Samuel @ Minnesota Vikings 20 Davante Adams @ Baltimore Ravens 21 George Pickens @ Denver Broncos 22 Marvin Harrison Jr vs. Los Angeles Rams 23 DJ Moore @ Houston Texans 24 Stefon Diggs vs. Chicago Bears 25 Zay Flowers vs Las Vegas Raiders 26 Amari Cooper @ Jacksonville Jaguars 27 Michael Pittman Jr @ Green Bay Packers 28 Chis Godwin @ Detroit Lions 29 Xavier Worthy vs. Cincinnati Bengals 30 Terry McLaurin vs. New York Giants 31 Malik Nabers @ Washington Commanders 32 Tank Dell vs. Chicago Bears 33 Keenan Allen @ Houston Texans 34 Jameson Williams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35 Christian Kirk vs. Cleveland Browns Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Related: Highest paid NFL players

Week 2 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Sam LaPorta vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Trey McBride vs. Los Angeles Rams 3 Travis Kelce vs. Cincinnati Bengals 4 Dalton Kincaid @ Miami Dolphins 5 George Kittle @ Minnesota Vikings 6 Mark Andrews vs. Las Vegas Raiders 7 Jake Ferguson (Q – Knee) vs. New Orleans Saints 8 Dallas Goedert vs. Atlanta Falcons 9 Kyle Pitts @ Philadelphia Eagles 10 Isaiah Likely vs. Las Vegas Raiders 11 Brock Bowers @ Baltimore Ravens 12 Dalton Schultz vs. Cleveland Browns 13 Evan Engram vs. Cleveland Browns 14 David Njoku @ Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Hunter Henry vs. New England Patriots 16 Pat Freiermuth @ Denver Broncos 17 Taysom Hill @ Dallas Cowboys 18 Noah Fant @ New England Patriots 19 Colby Parkinson @ Arizona Cardinals 20 Cole Kmet @ Houston Texans Week 2 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR

Additional Week 2 fantasy rankings