10 best and worst potential names for Utah NHL team, including the Utah Yeti’s and Utah Caribou

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Utah NHL team is coming to professional hockey and fans in the state are pumped to have another pro sports team to root for. Starting in 2024-25, what we once knew as the Phoenix Coyotes will be relocated and get an eventual name change. While they will just be known as Utah in their first season they will eventually get a traditional nickname and there is a survey currently out for fans to vote on that possible name. While we won’t get an answer anytime soon, we look at the best worst of the bunch when it comes to the future name for the soon-to-debut Utah NHL team.

Terrible Name: Utah Yeti’s

USA Today Network

Sure, Yeti’s are fun for fairytales, cartoons, and spooky stories, but they are not the name for a sports team. However, the Himalayan version of Bigfoot is one of the possible options in the running for the Utah NHL team. However, that is what it should stay, just a possibility for fans to laugh at when going down the list of options. Also Read: NHL games today – Get watch times and channels for tonight’s playoff games

Good Name: Utah Black Diamonds

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

There is a black diamond mine in Utah, but hockey fans around the country probably wouldn’t connect the state with the unique gem. But maybe that is a good thing when it comes to establishing the sport in Utah. Plus, the Utah Black Diamonds just sounds cool. This one should be a top contender in the race for the franchise name.

Terrible Name: Utah Caribou’s

USA Today Network

Who doesn’t love reindeer, or their North American version, caribou? Now, if the Utah NHL team was going to be called the Reindeer that might be fun and make for some great promotions in December. However, it is the Utah Caribou that is one of the names on the current survey. The Caribou is not a very fearsome name and that is why it should be a non-starter as a choice on the survey. Also Read: Latest NHL power rankings for the 2023-24 season

Terrible Name: Utah Mammoth’s

USA Today Network

The Utah Mammoth’s, like a wooly? While the wooly mammoth was an impressive creature from the prehistoric age and is an animal to be feared and respected, the Utah Mammoth just doesn’t roll off the tongue. While it could lead to a fun logo to throw on T-shirts and jerseys, if you are going to use an animal from the Middle Pleistocene epoch you have to go with a sabertooth.

Good Name: Utah Venom

USA Today Network

Utah is known for being full of rattlesnakes, and seven different species live in the beehive state. That is why the Utah Venom is a very good name for a potential NHL team. It will surely lead to a great team logo and checks off the box as an options that can generate a reaction while being cool. Also Read: Up-to-date run down of the 2024 NHL Draft order

Terrible Name: Utah Canyons

USA Today Network

Utah has some beautiful natural landscapes, especially canyons. So it is understandable that the Utah Canyons is an option for the team’s eventual name. However, the idea just seems odd. It is akin to a New York team being called the skyscrapers or a California franchise being known as the Coasts. It is just too on the nose, and what would the logo even be?

Good Name: Utah Outlaws

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Utah has a history when it comes to the Wild West and Cowboys, so the Utah Outlaws are a great name for what was once the Coyotes. It seems fearsome, would have a fun logo, and what hockey fans wouldn’t want to be able to say out loud, “I am a fan of the Outlaws?”

Terrible Name: Utah Squall

USA Today Network

We have professional teams with Hurricanes, Thunder, Storm, and Lightning as their name and there is a reason for that. When it comes to weather those are the best names for sports teams. There is a reason squall has stayed on the shelf and it should remain there and not at all be an option for the Utah NHL squad.

Good Name: Utah Fury

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While it isn’t a name that fits a specific animal or terrain in Utah, the Fury is an option for the hockey team. Fury is a name that has been used on many levels and in different sports because it sounds great and looks good on a jersey. That’s why Utah Fury should be a top contender for the NHL team name. Also Read: Final NHL standings for the 2023-24 season

Terrible Name: Utah Powder

USA Today Network