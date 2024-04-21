fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut

2024 NHL Draft order: NHL Draft lottery odds, top prospects, date and more

Updated:
Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2024 NHL Draft might not have a generational prospect like Connor Bedard, make no mistake that another talented pool of prospects is coming to the league. Here, we’ll be keeping you updated on the 2024 NHL Draft order, the lottery odds and the top names to know.

Still two months out from the 2024 NHL Draft, here’s your early NHL Draft order, 2024 lottery odds and the top NHL draft prospects to know.

Related: Stanley Cup Playoff predictions

2024 NHL Draft order

Here is the current order for the 2024 NHL Draft. Importantly, the draft order for the first 16 picks in Round 1 will be determined by the 2024 NHL Draft lottery. Importantly, we’ve included the reverse NHL standings to show what the standard draft order for 2024 looks like without trades. We’ll provide the NHL Draft order for rounds 3-7 later this offseason.

Round 1

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Salt Lake City Coyotes
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames*
  10. New Jersey Devils*
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (PIT)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. New York Islanders
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. Chicago Blackhawks (TB)
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Anaheim Ducks (EDM)
  25. Colorado Avalanche
  26. Ottawa Senators (BOS)
  27. Canadiens (WPG)
  28. Carolina Hurricanes
  29. Calgary Flames (VAN)
  30. Philadelphia Flyers (FLA)
  31. Dallas Stars
  32. New York Rangers

Round 2

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Winnipeg Jets (MON)
  6. Salt Lake City Coyotes
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. San Jose Sharks (NJ)
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Pittsburgh Penguins (PHI)
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. Pittsburgh Penguins
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Coyotes (WAS)
  18. New York Islanders
  19. Philadelphia Flyers (C)
  20. Capitals (VGK)
  21. Nashville Predators (TB)
  22. Chicago Blackhawks (LA)
  23. Nashville Predators
  24. St. Louis Blues (TOR)
  25. Edmonton Oilers
  26. Canadiens (COL)
  27. Anaheim Ducks (BOS)
  28. Predators (WPG)
  29. Carolina Hurricanes
  30. Blackhawks (VAN)
  31. Coyotes (FLA)
  32. Calgary Flames (DAL)
  33. Seattle Kraken (NYR)

Original order

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Salt Lake City Coyotes
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. Pittsburgh Penguins
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues
  17. Washington Capitals
  18. New York Islanders
  19. Vegas Golden Knights
  20. Tampa Bay Lightning
  21. Los Angeles Kings
  22. Nashville Predators
  23. Toronto Maple Leafs
  24. Edmonton Oilers
  25. Colorado Avalanche
  26. Boston Bruins
  27. Winnipeg Jets
  28. Carolina Hurricanes
  29. Vancouver Canucks
  30. Florida Panthers
  31. Dallas Stars
  32. New York Rangers

Related: Ranking best teams in NHL Playoffs

Top NHL Draft prospects 2024

2024 NHL Draft order, top 2024 NHL Draft prospects
Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here is a quick rundown of the top 2024 NHL Draft prospects as ranked by top analysts at NHL.com, Elite Prospects and Sportsnet.ca.

NHL.com

  1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University
  2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State
  3. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
  4. Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC)
  5. Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL)
  6. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City (USHL)
  7. Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL)
  8. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL)
  9. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL)
  10. Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL)
  11. Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL)
  12. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
  13. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL)
  14. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL)
  15. Teri Parascak, RW, Prince George (WHL)
  16. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon (USHL)
  17. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (OHL)
  18. Julius Miettinen, C, Everett (WHL)
  19. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)
  20. Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL)

Sportsnet

  1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University
  2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State
  3. Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL)
  4. Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo (KHL)
  5. Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL)
  6. Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL)
  7. Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC)
  8. Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL)
  9. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL)
  10. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL)
  11. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
  12. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
  13. Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga)
  14. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL)
  15. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL)
  16. Michael Bandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora
  17. Trevor Connelly, C, Tri-City (USHL)
  18. Igor Chernyshob, LW, Moscow (MHL)
  19. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL)
  20. Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL)

Elite Prospects

  1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University
  2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State
  3. Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL)
  4. Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL)
  5. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL)
  6. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL)
  7. Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo (KHL)
  8. Trevor Connelly, C, Tri-City (USHL)
  9. Matvei Shuravin, D, Krasnaya (MHL)
  10. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
  11. Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga)
  12. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL)
  13. Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL)
  14. Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC)
  15. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL)
  16. Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL)
  17. Charlie Elick, D, Brandon Wheat (WHL)
  18. Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (OHL)
  19. Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D, Vaxjo Lakers (J20)
  20. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL)

Also Read: 2024 NFL Draft prospect rankings

2024 NHL Draft lottery odds, date and location

2024 NHL Draft lottery
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the 2024 NHL Draft lottery odds.

TeamLottery OddsNo. 1 pick odds
San Jose Sharks18.5%25.5%
Chicago Blackhawks13.5%13.5%
Anaheim Ducks11.5%11.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets9.5%9.5%
Montreal Canadiens8.5%8.5%
Salt Lake City Coyotes 7.5%7.5%
Ottawa Senators6.5%6.5%
Seattle Kraken6.0%6.0%
Calgary Flames*5.0%5.0%
New Jersey Devils*3.5%3.5%
Buffalo Sabres3.0%3.0%
Philadelphia Flyers2.5%0%
Minnesota Wild2.0%0%
San Jose Sharks (via PIT)1.5%0%
Detroit Red Wings0.5%0%
St. Louis Blues0.5%0%
*Calgary Flames’ 2024 first-round pick is top-19 protected
*New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick is top-28 protected

Also Read: Top 10 NHL free agents likely to join new teams next season

How does the NHL Draft lottery work?

Created to help prevent tanking from teams, the NHL Draft lottery exists to create a more competitive and balanced way to determine which teams have the top picks. As described by ESPN, the NHL Draft lottery has 14 ping-pong balls placed in a lottery machine that allows for 1,001 combinations. The entire process is run by an accounting firm with no ties to any NHL team.

  • NHL Draft lottery date: To Be Announced
  • 2024 NHL Draft date: Friday, June 28 – Saturday, June 29

There are fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1-14, with the combinations assigned to the top 11 teams involved in the NHL’s draft lottery. The order of the ping-pong balls then produces a random four-number series, which determines the top picks.

In the NHL Draft Lottery 2024, the first drawing of ping-pong balls determines who will have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Importantly, rules dictate that a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots, meaning clubs in the 12-16 range can’t land the No. 1 overall pick. Once the assigned combination for the No. 1 pick is determined, there is a second lottery to determine which team has the No. 2 pick in the first round. The lottery will decide the final 2024 NHL Draft order for the first 16 picks in Round 1. Importantly, the draft lottery only applies to the first round.

Related: NHL games today

How many picks are in the NHL Draft lottery?

There are 16 picks in the NHL Draft lottery, with ping-pong balls determining the order for the first 16 picks. All teams that either didn’t make the NHL playoffs or have the draft rights to first-round picks of clubs that didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, are eligible for the draft lottery.

Related: Love the New York Rangers? Check out ForeverBleuShirts.com

Can the Blackhawks win the draft lottery in 2024?

The Chicago Blackhawks can win the draft lottery in 2024, with the second-highest odds (13.5 percent) of landing the first overall pick. Unlike the MLB Draft, the NHL doesn’t have rules against a team winning the lottery in consecutive years.

Also Read: MLB mock draft 2024

Share: 
Mentioned in this article:

More About: