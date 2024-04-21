2024 NHL Draft order: NHL Draft lottery odds, top prospects, date and more

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

While the 2024 NHL Draft might not have a generational prospect like Connor Bedard, make no mistake that another talented pool of prospects is coming to the league. Here, we’ll be keeping you updated on the 2024 NHL Draft order, the lottery odds and the top names to know.

2024 NHL Draft order

Here is the current order for the 2024 NHL Draft. Importantly, the draft order for the first 16 picks in Round 1 will be determined by the 2024 NHL Draft lottery. Importantly, we’ve included the reverse NHL standings to show what the standard draft order for 2024 looks like without trades. We’ll provide the NHL Draft order for rounds 3-7 later this offseason.

Round 1 San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Salt Lake City Coyotes Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames* New Jersey Devils* Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (PIT) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights Chicago Blackhawks (TB) Los Angeles Kings Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs Anaheim Ducks (EDM) Colorado Avalanche Ottawa Senators (BOS) Canadiens (WPG) Carolina Hurricanes Calgary Flames (VAN) Philadelphia Flyers (FLA) Dallas Stars New York Rangers Round 2 San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Winnipeg Jets (MON) Salt Lake City Coyotes Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames San Jose Sharks (NJ) Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins (PHI) Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Coyotes (WAS) New York Islanders Philadelphia Flyers (C) Capitals (VGK) Nashville Predators (TB) Chicago Blackhawks (LA) Nashville Predators St. Louis Blues (TOR) Edmonton Oilers Canadiens (COL) Anaheim Ducks (BOS) Predators (WPG) Carolina Hurricanes Blackhawks (VAN) Coyotes (FLA) Calgary Flames (DAL) Seattle Kraken (NYR) Original order San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Salt Lake City Coyotes Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild Pittsburgh Penguins Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals New York Islanders Vegas Golden Knights Tampa Bay Lightning Los Angeles Kings Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets Carolina Hurricanes Vancouver Canucks Florida Panthers Dallas Stars New York Rangers

Top NHL Draft prospects 2024

Here is a quick rundown of the top 2024 NHL Draft prospects as ranked by top analysts at NHL.com, Elite Prospects and Sportsnet.ca.

NHL.com Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL) Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC) Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL) Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City (USHL) Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL) Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL) Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL) Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL) Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL) Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP) Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL) Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL) Teri Parascak, RW, Prince George (WHL) Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon (USHL) Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (OHL) Julius Miettinen, C, Everett (WHL) Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert (WHL) Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph (OHL) Sportsnet Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL) Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo (KHL) Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL) Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL) Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC) Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL) Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL) Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL) Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL) Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP) Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga) Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL) Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL) Michael Bandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora Trevor Connelly, C, Tri-City (USHL) Igor Chernyshob, LW, Moscow (MHL) Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL) Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL) Elite Prospects Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State Ivan Demidov, RW, St. Petersburg (KHL) Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL) Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL) Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL) Anton Silayev, D, Torpedo (KHL) Trevor Connelly, C, Tri-City (USHL) Matvei Shuravin, D, Krasnaya (MHL) Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP) Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (Liiga) Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL) Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL) Zeev Buium, D, Denver (NCHC) Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL) Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL) Charlie Elick, D, Brandon Wheat (WHL) Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford (OHL) Leo Sahlin Wallenius, D, Vaxjo Lakers (J20) Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL)

Here are the 2024 NHL Draft lottery odds.

Team Lottery Odds No. 1 pick odds San Jose Sharks 18.5% 25.5% Chicago Blackhawks 13.5% 13.5% Anaheim Ducks 11.5% 11.5% Columbus Blue Jackets 9.5% 9.5% Montreal Canadiens 8.5% 8.5% Salt Lake City Coyotes 7.5% 7.5% Ottawa Senators 6.5% 6.5% Seattle Kraken 6.0% 6.0% Calgary Flames* 5.0% 5.0% New Jersey Devils* 3.5% 3.5% Buffalo Sabres 3.0% 3.0% Philadelphia Flyers 2.5% 0% Minnesota Wild 2.0% 0% San Jose Sharks (via PIT) 1.5% 0% Detroit Red Wings 0.5% 0% St. Louis Blues 0.5% 0% *Calgary Flames’ 2024 first-round pick is top-19 protected

*New Jersey Devils’ first-round pick is top-28 protected

How does the NHL Draft lottery work?

Created to help prevent tanking from teams, the NHL Draft lottery exists to create a more competitive and balanced way to determine which teams have the top picks. As described by ESPN, the NHL Draft lottery has 14 ping-pong balls placed in a lottery machine that allows for 1,001 combinations. The entire process is run by an accounting firm with no ties to any NHL team.

NHL Draft lottery date: To Be Announced

To Be Announced 2024 NHL Draft date: Friday, June 28 – Saturday, June 29

There are fourteen ping-pong balls numbered 1-14, with the combinations assigned to the top 11 teams involved in the NHL’s draft lottery. The order of the ping-pong balls then produces a random four-number series, which determines the top picks.

In the NHL Draft Lottery 2024, the first drawing of ping-pong balls determines who will have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Importantly, rules dictate that a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots, meaning clubs in the 12-16 range can’t land the No. 1 overall pick. Once the assigned combination for the No. 1 pick is determined, there is a second lottery to determine which team has the No. 2 pick in the first round. The lottery will decide the final 2024 NHL Draft order for the first 16 picks in Round 1. Importantly, the draft lottery only applies to the first round.

How many picks are in the NHL Draft lottery?

There are 16 picks in the NHL Draft lottery, with ping-pong balls determining the order for the first 16 picks. All teams that either didn’t make the NHL playoffs or have the draft rights to first-round picks of clubs that didn’t qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs, are eligible for the draft lottery.

Can the Blackhawks win the draft lottery in 2024?

The Chicago Blackhawks can win the draft lottery in 2024, with the second-highest odds (13.5 percent) of landing the first overall pick. Unlike the MLB Draft, the NHL doesn’t have rules against a team winning the lottery in consecutive years.

