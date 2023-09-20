Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) day-to-day

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice Wednesday with a toe injury and is considered day-to-day, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.

St. Brown briefly left Sunday’s loss to Seattle but returned after having a metal plate inserted into his shoe.

St. Brown, 23, has 12 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown through the first two games.

The 2022 Pro Bowl selection has 208 catches for 2,246 yards and 12 TDs in 35 career games (27 starts) since being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

–Field Level Media