Lions sign RB Devine Ozigbo

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions announced the signing of running back Devine Ozigbo on Wednesday.

Ozigbo, 26, appeared in four games with the Denver Broncos last season, mostly on special teams.

He has rushed for 29 yards and caught 14 passes for 75 yards in 25 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-21), New Orleans Saints (2021) and Broncos (2022) since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019.

The Lions released wide receiver Avery Davis in a corresponding transaction.

Davis joined the team on Sunday. He was undrafted out of Notre Dame, where he caught 66 passes for 862 yards and eight touchdowns from 2018-21.

–Field Level Media