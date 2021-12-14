Lightning use OT to knock off Kings for ninth straight time

Dec 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Iafallo (19) shoots as Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Mathieu Joseph scored at 3:25 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed their ninth straight win over Los Angeles, topping the visiting Kings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

After goalies Jonathan Quick and Andrei Vasilevskiy made incredible one-on-one saves in the first half of the three-on-three session, Joseph led an odd-man rush from the right side and fired a shot on Quick.

The netminder made the initial stop, but the puck hit his leg and trundled in for the winner — his fifth marker of the season.

Victor Hedman and Taylor Raddysh scored for the Lightning, who are 6-1-0 in their past seven and beat the Kings for the sixth straight time on home ice.

Tampa Bay’s nine-game winning streak against the Kings dates back to Jan. 16, 2017.

Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 30 shots and moved to 15-4-3 for the Lightning, who are 7-4 in overtime.

Opening a four-game East Coast swing, Los Angeles got goals from Drew Doughty and Viktor Arvidsson.

Quick entered the contest on quite a streak — 3-0-0 with a shutout in his last trio of starts. He surrendered three tallies on 30 shots to fall to 7-5-4.

In their first home game in almost two weeks, the Lightning opened a brief two-game homestand by having to do some early work on the penalty kill after Steven Stamkos went off for hooking.

However, Doughty put the Kings up first at 9:06 by scoring for the third time this season — all on the man advantage. He hammered a blast that was screened by Alex Iafallo, who earned the primary assist. Anze Kopitar also posted a helper.

But on a delayed penalty and with an extra skater on, the Lightning cashed in when Hedman one-timed his sixth goal with just under two minutes to go.

With 15 seconds left, Quick slid over with a stretching glove save on Ondrej Palat’s shot into a wide-open net, keeping the match knotted at 1.

In the first half-minute of the second period, Arvidsson scored when Matt Roy’s long shot hit the Lightning’s Ross Colton and deflected in off Arvidsson for a 2-1 lead.

Raddysh tied it with his own deflection, redirecting in Jan Rutta’s point shot for a 2-2 score at 14:19.

Quick stopped Stamkos on a breakaway inside the first four minutes of the third, and neither club produced much offense in the regulation’s remainder.

