Lewis Hamilton extends F1 career with multi-year contract

Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton signed a multi-year contract extension with Mercedes on Thursday.

Hamilton’s deal, which will run through the 2025 season, was set to expire at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Also on Thursday, Mercedes teammate George Russell signed a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Hamilton, 38, has recorded 82 of his 103 race victories in F1 with Mercedes.

“We dream everyday of being the best and we have dedicated the past decade together to achieving that goal,” Hamilton said. “Being at the top does not happen overnight or over a short period of time, it takes commitment, hard work and dedication and it’s been an honor to earn our way into the history books with this incredible team.

“We have never been hungrier to win. We have learned from every success but also every setback. We continue to chase our dreams, we continue to fight no matter the challenge and we will win again. I’m grateful to the team who have supported me both on and off the track. Our story isn’t finished, we are determined to achieve more together and we won’t stop until we do.”

Russell, 25, has been with Mercedes since 2017 and has been driving for the team since the start of 2022.

“I have grown up with this team ever since joining as part of the Junior program back in 2017,” he said. “It’s my home and it feels fantastic to extend our special relationship through 2025.”

–Field Level Media