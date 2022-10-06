Le’Veon Bell to make boxing debut against Uriah Hall

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell will make his boxing debut against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on the undercard of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva main event on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Ariz.

The pair will fight four rounds at 195 pounds. Hall is also making his boxing debut after nine years fighting in UFC. He retired from the promotion in August.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Bell, 30, last played in the NFL in 2021, appearing in eight games with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his NFL career, he tallied 6,554 rushing yards, 42 touchdowns and three Pro Bowl selection in eight seasons. He also had 3,289 career receiving yards and another nine scores through the air.

He knocked out fellow ex-RB Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout last month.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions is promoting the fight.

“Adding NFL superstar Le’Veon Bell to the card only increases this fight’s star power and to have him go head-to-head with a fighter as experienced and dangerous as Uriah Hall — it’s going to be fireworks,” Paul said.

Hall went 10-9 in his UFC career and is tied with Anderson Silva and Thiago Silva for the most KOs/TKOs (eight) in UFC middleweight history.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best,” Hall said. “I know I will.”

–Field Level Media