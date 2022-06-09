LEC welcomes back full-capacity crowds this summer

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Full-capacity crowds are returning to European League of Legends regular-season action for the first time since 2020.

The LEC announced Thursday that its Berlin studios will return to pre-pandemic attendance rules for the 2022 Summer Split.

“We can’t wait to see you on the edge of your seats as you watch our 10 elite teams battle it out on stage,” the LEC said in a news release.

Secure your #LEC tickets as we welcome fans back for the Summer Season! More Info: https://t.co/RRytj3ZeKx pic.twitter.com/boPfXlzpdv — LEC (@LEC) June 9, 2022

The league allowed fans during the 2022 Spring Split finals but this is the first time the doors will be open for LEC regular-season competition since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Fans in attendance will be required to wear masks whenever they are not eating or drinking.

Tickets go on sale Friday and the season begins on June 17.

–Field Level Media