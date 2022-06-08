LeBron James’ Foundation to build multimillion-dollar medical facility in Akron

LeBron James helped create the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio to help provide education at resources for at-risk children and families in the region. Now, James and his foundation are taking another step to give back to Ohio.

James, the first active NBA player with an estimated $1 billion net worth, has dedicated part of his free time in recent years to finding different ways to help out back home. With the I Promise School expanding to include more grades, the future Hall of Famer is now looking toward new ways to help the community.

Related: LeBron James basketball card expected to sell for millions

The LeBron James Foundation announced on June 7, via the Akron Beacon Journal, that it has created plans for a new multimillion-dollar medical facility in Akron. The I Promise HealthQuarters will help provide support for the same families whose kids go to the school

LeBron’s I Promise HealthQuarters intends to offer a place where families can receive full medical, dental, optometry, and mental health services along with counseling. It’s only part of a larger plan to expand the resources available in Akron, including the I Promise Housing that is already under construction.

In many ways, the region is developing into an area built by LeBron to help those in need. The LeBron James Family Foundation also opened House THree Thirty in 2022, a facility where families in Akron provide access to job training, family programming and offers retail and dining spaces along with monthly meals for those in need.

James, who turns 38 in December, is entering the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he becomes a free agent next summer, the all-time NBA great is likely going to pursue a reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers to end his career.