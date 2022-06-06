1-of-1 LeBron James basketball card heads to auction with an expected sale price in the millions

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Are you like popular hip hop entertainer Drake and have been seeking an opportunity to land the 1-of-1 LeBron James basketball card released by Panini Flawless earlier this year? If so, now’s your chance, and it might be the only one you get.

What makes this LeBron James card so desirable?

The specific card going up for auction is a 1-of-1 LeBron James Triple Logoman card released by Panini Flawless. It features three different jersey patches, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

As part of Panini’s Flawless collection, the LBJ card is the only one in existence, and there are no plans to make another, not like this anyway.

It even got Drake to try and crack open a few packs, hoping he could be the lucky one to pull the incredibly rare card.

Eventually, a user from Whatnot, a popular live-shopping platform, pulled the card on one of the platform’s live streams. Before the lucky user found the card in a Panini Flawless pack, Whatnot even issued a bounty, offering a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan to whoever found and sold the rare piece of basketball memorabilia on their live stream app.

The card is said to be valued somewhere between $3 and $5 million.

According to Chris Bumbuca of USA TODAY, the card currently belongs to three Whatnot users who purchased a stake in the card and are now choosing to auction it off to the public.

The auction is set to start on Wednesday, and some are speculating that it could be the most expensive trading card sold in the modern-day. Goldin will handle the sale online, with the bidding process extended to June 25, when the auction is set to end.

