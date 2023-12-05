Las Vegas Sphere to host 2024 NHL Draft

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The traditional NHL draft is going out with a bright and shiny splash.

The NHL board of governors approved holding the draft at The Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29, 2024. It will be the final draft where the teams and the players gather in one spot.

In 2025, the draft prospects will be in one location and team officials will remain at their headquarters in their home cities. The league previously approved the shift.

The draft previously was scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas but was booted by the UFC’s decision to host a fight night there.

The Sphere opened in September and is the latest attraction in Las Vegas. The $2.3 billion venue, owned by New York Rangers and Knicks owner Jim Dolan, stands 366 feet tall and seats 17,500 people for concerts and other events. It is billed as the largest spherical structure in the world and took center stage along the course during the recent Las Vegas Grand Prix.

