Las Vegas Raiders stun New England Patriots with insane walk-off TD

We’re not 100% sure what went down between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in Sin City Sunday afternoon.

Wait. We do know what happened. It’s the most insane end of a game that you will ever see in professional sports. It’s not necessarily close, either.

The game was tied at 24 late in the fourth quarter. New England had the ball at its own 45-yard-line with three seconds left. Mac Jones handed the ball off to Rhamondre Stevenson to pretty much run the clock out and play for overtime.

That’s when insanity took over. Stevenson took it to the Raiders’ 32-yard-line before throwing a lateral to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers who shockingly decided to throw the ball back to Jones at about mid-field.

The lateral was picked off by former Patriots Pro Bowler Chandler Jones, who stiff-armed Jones and took it the distance for the walk-off touchdown. You have to see the play to believe it.

This compares to the “band is on the field” miracle in college beetween California and Stanford from back in 1982. It compares to the NFL’s Music City Miracle, too. Heck, this might even be more insane than those two games combined.

We really want to know what Meyers was doing there. That’s an absolutely killer of a mistake and could end up costing the Patriots a playoff spot.

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

What makes the ending of this game even crazier is the fact that the Las Vegas Raiders are now fully in the playoff hunt at 6-8. They are two games behind the Miami Dolphins for the seventh seed in the AFC. Meanwhile, New England now finds itself one game out of the final playoff spot with three games remaining.

The backdrop here is a Raiders team that was on the verge of blowing yet another double-digit halftime lead before all heck broke loose in Vegas. As this was playing out inside Allegiant Stadium, the NFL world reacted in kind.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule and game-by-game predictions

Las Vegas Raiders miracle wins sets NFL world afire

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT. @chanjones55 TOUCHDOWN FOR THE WIN.



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Rw64tmSqSK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

I NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE.#RAIDERS WIN, WOOOW



Former #Patriots Chandler Jones too!pic.twitter.com/TsZBgN8va4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022

Patriots fans watching the Raiders win pic.twitter.com/oVxtFesl9y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 19, 2022

Here's the dots for the Patriots-Raiders ending. The best case scenario for this lateral was Chandler Jones flattening Mac Jones like a pancake. Instead, Jones picked the lateral off and flattened the QB, too. Just one of the worst plays you'll ever see. pic.twitter.com/7sb5xXSXJU — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 19, 2022

RAIDERS!!! ☠️☠️☠️☠️



WHAT IN THE HELL JUST HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/CBiUTCeHGl — Will Compton (@_willcompton) December 19, 2022

WE DON'T HAVE A CHANDLER JONES TOUCHDOWN GIF — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

Still can't believe the Raiders did that 😱 — NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2022