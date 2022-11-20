Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams walks off Broncos with wide-open 35-yard TD in OT

There were only three games on the late afternoon slate for Week 11, with the NFL seemingly putting all of its chips on the Dallas Cowboys vs Minnesota Vikings game. While that didn’t exactly work out, the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders stepped all the way up and managed to give us some late-game fireworks courtesy of a comically wide-open Davante Adams.

The Raiders’ prize of an acquisition delivered the goods when it counted the most after Las Vegas found a way to force overtime.

So how did a wide receiver of Adams’ talents find himself with so much room to run? We can’t wait to find out from Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett, who hasn’t exactly been reeking of confidence.

But how did this game even get to overtime? The answer to that one could probably be stated in countless ways, but most would probably say something about the Broncos sprinting in the wrong direction toward a historic level of horrendous offensive output.

Davante Adams redefines wide-open with game-winning overtime TD catch

This may seem harsh, but we really need to take a strong look at the freeze-frame to show the patently absurd amount of separation that Adams was offered on the game-winning touchdown.

Here is Davante Adams as he catches the game-winning TD pass.



Safe to say he generated just a bit of separation on this route. pic.twitter.com/4r93Yu6pNV — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2022

What a moment for Raiders fans and for Adams too, as he has not been shy about being vocal in regard to the team’s slew of issues. It’s his fifth touchdown in the past three games, but none were bigger than this walk-off score.

While the now 3-7 Broncos are quickly sinking, the Raiders needed this win in the worst of ways, considering they have improved to a record of 3-7.

Next up for the lowly Broncos are the equally uninspiring Carolina Panthers in Week 12, while the Raiders will absolutely have their hands full in noisy Seattle against the Seahawks.

