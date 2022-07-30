LAFC shrug off own goal, overtake Sounders

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles FC gave up an early goal, then had its high-octane offense roar to life, leading the hosts to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night.

LAFC (15-4-3, 48 points) won their fourth straight match and extended their lead in the Western Conference to seven points over second-place Austin FC. Though the home team didn’t score in the second half, LAFC rallied from behind with a pair of first-half goals.

Seattle (9-11-2, 29 points) took an early lead in the 14th minute, seconds after LAFC could not fully clear the ball out of their end. Cristian Roldan stole a pass and dribbled back into the box, somehow slipping the ball between two defenders. His cross was deflected by LAFC defender Jesus Murillo into the net for an own goal.

LAFC appeared to draw even on a powerful strike from forward Carlos Vela in the 28th minute. However, the goal was reviewed, and officials ruled that Vela controlled teammate Jose Cifuentes’ pass with his biceps before kicking the ball. The goal was disallowed.

The tying goal came in the 35th minute, Kwadwo Opoku’s fifth of the season, an impressive strike from just outside the box inside the far post. LAFC continued to attack, and in the 43rd minute, Vela got his goal on a sliding volley from 10 yards out for a 2-1 lead.

Cifuentes curled a pass into the box that Vela timed and directed into the net with his left foot.

Talent-rich LAFC didn’t turn to former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale until the 63rd minute as a substitution. Bale helped LAFC finish out the win.

LAFC finished with eight shots on target to zero for the Sounders.

In six regular-season games at LAFC, the Sounders have lost five and drawn once. Overall, Seattle lost for the fourth time in its past five games, with three of those defeats coming on the road.

–Field Level Media