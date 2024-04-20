Kyle Larson three-race NASCAR pole streak ends with technical infraction

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seeking a fourth consecutive pole, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team was not permitted to qualify due to a technical infraction discovered on the grid Saturday morning at Talladega Superspeedway.

Specifically, NASCAR alleges unapproved adjustments made to the roof rail of the car and thus was not permitted to turn a lap in time trials. If there are any additional penalties from the unapproved adjustments, NASCAR will announce them next week.

Crew chief Cliff Daniels declined comment but Hendrick Motorsports says it may yet issue a statement following meetings with NASCAR. Larson will start the race from the rear of the field.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.