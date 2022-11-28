Kristaps Porzingis scores 41 as Wizards best Wolves

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis scored 29 of his career-high 41 points in the first half as the Washington Wizards led wire-to-wire in a 142-127 win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Porzingis was 6 of 10 from 3-point range for Washington, which recorded a season-high point total and snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Kuzma added 23 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Wizards, while Bradley Beal scored 22 points, Corey Kispert had 11 and Jordan Goodwin 10.

Minnesota has lost three straight following a five-game winning streak. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, Jaylen Nowell added 23 off the bench, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and seven rebounds and D’Angelo Russell scored 17 points.

Washington led by as many as 27 in the first half and held a 77-58 advantage at the break. Minnesota quickly pulled within striking distance after opening the third quarter on a 16-5 run.

The Wizards responded with an 11-2 run and led 93-76 after Kuzma’s 3-pointer with 5:25 left in the third quarter.

Minnesota forward Karl-Anthony Towns exited the game late in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return. He had eight points and four assists in 22 minutes.

Washington led 109-97 to start the fourth quarter and remained in control throughout the final period.

The Wizards have won six straight against Minnesota, which committed 18 turnovers and shot just 7 of 27 (25.9 percent) from 3-point range.

Porzingis opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers as Washington bolted to a 23-8 lead. The 7-foot-3 center finished with 16 points in the first quarter.

The Wizards carried a five-point lead into the second quarter and stretched their lead to 73-46 on Porzingis’ trey with 2:16 left in the first half.

Porzingis’ 29 points before intermission marked a career high for a single half. Washington shot 63.4 percent from the field in the first half and 8 of 14 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Washington played without Rui Hachimura (right ankle soreness) for the fifth straight game, while Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels missed his second straight game due to illness.

