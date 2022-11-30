Kings waive struggling goalie Cal Petersen

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday, one day after the team’s 9-8 overtime loss to the visiting Seattle Kraken.

Petersen gave up four goals on 16 shots in relief of Jonathan Quick, who allowed five goals on 14 shots. Petersen allowed the decisive goal to Andre Burakovsky 2:08 into overtime.

Petersen, 28, is 5-3-2 with a 3.75 goals-against average in 10 games this season, but he has a woeful .868 save percentage that ranks second worst among the NHL’s 59 qualifiers.

Petersen is in the second season of a three-year, $15 million deal as the backup to Quick, the longtime Kings starting netminder.

Overall, Petersen is 44-42-10 with a 2.92 GAA and .905 save percentage in five seasons with the Kings.

Los Angeles hosts the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

–Field Level Media