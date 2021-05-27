Kings hire former Sixth Man of the Year Bobby Jackson to coach G League

Jan 29, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) sits with assistant coach Bobby Jackson before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings named Bobby Jackson as the new head coach of the NBA G League’s Stockton Kings on Thursday.

Jackson, 48, previously worked as an assistant coach and player-development coach for Sacramento (2011-13 and 2018-21).

He played point guard for the Kings and five other teams during a 12-year NBA career from 1997-2009, making the All-Rookie Team with the Denver Nuggets in 1997-98 and earning NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Kings in 2002-03.

Jackson averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 755 games (143 starts) with the Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets and Houston Rockets.

Stockton opted out of the G League bubble in Florida this season and will resume play in 2021-22.

Related: NBA games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media