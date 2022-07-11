Los Angeles Kings elect not to qualify forward Brendan Lemieux

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Lemieux will become an unrestricted free agent this week after the Los Angeles Kings decided not to make the forward a qualifying offer by Monday’s deadline.

Lemieux, 26, recorded 13 points (eight goals, five assists) over 50 games for the Kings in 2021-22. He also led the team in penalty minutes with 97.

Los Angeles acquired Lemieux during the 2020-21 season in a deal with the New York Rangers, in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

In 230 career games with the Winnipeg Jets (2017-19), Rangers (2019-21) and Kings, he has totaled 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) and 410 penalty minutes.

The Kings extended qualifying offers to forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Gabriel Vilardi and defensemen Mikey Anderson and Sean Durzi on Monday.

–Field Level Media