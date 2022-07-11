fbpx
Published July 11, 2022

Los Angeles Kings elect not to qualify forward Brendan Lemieux

Sportsnaut
Apr 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) is defended by Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Justin Danforth (17) as he handles the puck in front of the goal in the second period of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Lemieux will become an unrestricted free agent this week after the Los Angeles Kings decided not to make the forward a qualifying offer by Monday’s deadline.

Lemieux, 26, recorded 13 points (eight goals, five assists) over 50 games for the Kings in 2021-22. He also led the team in penalty minutes with 97.

Los Angeles acquired Lemieux during the 2020-21 season in a deal with the New York Rangers, in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

In 230 career games with the Winnipeg Jets (2017-19), Rangers (2019-21) and Kings, he has totaled 60 points (31 goals, 29 assists) and 410 penalty minutes.

The Kings extended qualifying offers to forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Gabriel Vilardi and defensemen Mikey Anderson and Sean Durzi on Monday.

–Field Level Media

