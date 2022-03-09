Kings’ Domantas Sabonis suspended for bumping official

Mar 7, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts after being called for a foul against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA suspended Sacramento Kings star Domantas Sabonis one game without pay Wednesday for aggressively confronting and making contact with a game official.

The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 131-115 home loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night.

Sabonis initially received a technical foul from official Josh Tiven for unsportsmanlike behavior after being whistled for a personal foul.

“Sabonis then reacted demonstratively again in the vicinity of the game official, and approached and bumped the official in a hostile manner,” read a release from NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

Sabonis received a second technical foul and was ejected, finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The two-time All-Star will serve his suspension during Wednesday night’s game with the visiting Denver Nuggets.

Sabonis, 25, has averaged 17.4 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 11 starts with the Kings since they acquired him in a Feb. 8 trade with the Indiana Pacers.

