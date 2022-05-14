Ketel Marte leads Diamondbacks past Cubs

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ketel Marte went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI and Josh Rojas scored what proved to be the winning run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in Phoenix, Ariz.

Geraldo Perdomo also had three hits, Christian Walker went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Cooper Hummel added a triple and run scored for the Diamondbacks, who entered the game batting .199 but finished with a season-high 12 hits.

Kyle Davies (2-1) picked up the win allowing three runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out six. Mark Melancon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save as Arizona won for the eighth time in its last 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas had a two-run triple and Frank Schwindel added two hits for Chicago, which lost for the seventh time in the last nine games. Drew Smyly (1-4) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on 10 hits over six innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Chicago jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Jason Heyward led off with a double off the bottom of the fence in center and then advanced to third on a bunt single by Jonathan Villar. Vargas then tripled into the gap in right-center to drive in Heyward and Villar. Rafael Ortega followed with a sacrifice fly to drive in Vargas.

Arizona tied it, 3-3, in the bottom of the third. Hummel led off with a triple and scored one out later on Marte’s double down the left field line. Walker followed with a single off the glove of Vargas to drive in Marte and then scored on a double by Pavin Smith.

The Diamondbacks then took a 4-3 lead in the fourth when Rojas led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on an infield single by Perdomo and scored when Smyly bounced a pitch to Hummel to the backstop.

Chicago loaded the bases with two outs when Wilson Contreras reached on an error and reliever Ian Kennedy then walked Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom. But Kennedy got out of the jam by getting Alfonso Rivas to fly out to shallow center.

–Field Level Media