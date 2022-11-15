fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published November 15, 2022

kennyS departs G2 Esports, joins Team Falcons

Sportsnaut
Jul 21, 2019; Miami Beach, FL, USA; A general view of gaming controllers on display during the Call of Duty League Finals e-sports event at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is making his return to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive action with the Saudi Arabia-based Team Falcons.

The 27-year-old French AWPer has been an inactive member of G2 Esports since March 2021.

“A few months ago, I decided that I really wanted to play CS competitively,” kennyS told Dexerto on Tuesday. “I waited a little bit to see if it was just a feeling, an emotion, and I concluded that it was not. I am really stable in my life and well-surrounded.

“I think I deserve one last chance to finish my career in a way that is not being on the bench. I’m grateful I have the opportunity to do things differently. It feels amazing to be back. I’m really happy.”

Team Falcons and G2 Esports both confirmed the transition on social media Tuesday.

“After years of highlight reels and wrist-breaking flicks, today we’re parting ways with @G2kennyS,” G2 Esports tweeted. “Thanks for everything you’ve done for CS over the years, take care kenny (heart emoji).”

He joins a Team Falcons roster that includes Ali “hAdji” Hainouss, Jordan “Python” Munck-Foehrle, Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier.

–Field Level Media

Share: