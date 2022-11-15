kennyS departs G2 Esports, joins Team Falcons

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny “kennyS” Schrub is making his return to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive action with the Saudi Arabia-based Team Falcons.

The 27-year-old French AWPer has been an inactive member of G2 Esports since March 2021.

“A few months ago, I decided that I really wanted to play CS competitively,” kennyS told Dexerto on Tuesday. “I waited a little bit to see if it was just a feeling, an emotion, and I concluded that it was not. I am really stable in my life and well-surrounded.

“I think I deserve one last chance to finish my career in a way that is not being on the bench. I’m grateful I have the opportunity to do things differently. It feels amazing to be back. I’m really happy.”

Team Falcons and G2 Esports both confirmed the transition on social media Tuesday.

“After years of highlight reels and wrist-breaking flicks, today we’re parting ways with @G2kennyS,” G2 Esports tweeted. “Thanks for everything you’ve done for CS over the years, take care kenny (heart emoji).”

Legend, superstar, icon ? After years of highlight reels and wrist-breaking flicks, today we're parting ways with @G2kennyS. Thanks for everything you've done for CS over the years, take care kenny ? pic.twitter.com/OlW4OTKHIc — G2 Esports (@G2esports) November 15, 2022

He joins a Team Falcons roster that includes Ali “hAdji” Hainouss, Jordan “Python” Munck-Foehrle, Nathan “NBK-” Schmitt and Kevin “misutaaa” Rabier.

–Field Level Media