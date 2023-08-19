Kenny Pickett, Steelers start fast, down Bills

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kenny Pickett led host Pittsburgh to two first-quarter touchdown drives and the Steelers’ defense intercepted Buffalo Bills backup QB Matt Barkley three times en route to a 27-15 victory in an NFL preseason game Saturday night.

The Steelers scored 27 points in the first three quarters before the Bills got on the scoreboard in the final period.

Jaylen Warren ran 62 yards for the opening score on his lone carry and Pat Freiermuth made it 14-0 on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Pickett in the first quarter. Pickett finished 3-for-4 for 43 yards and the score.

Mitch Trubisky directed Pittsburgh to a score 3 seconds before halftime on a 3-yard pass to Connor Heyward. Trubisky completed 10 of 13 passes for 78 yards and the TD.

Buffalo starting QB Josh Allen was 7-for-10 passing for 64 yards; Barkley was 7-for-12 and threw interceptions to Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan and Elijay Riley.

Kyle Allen finished up for the Bills and went 12-for-15 for 112 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Justin Shorter (team-high five receptions) with 54 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

