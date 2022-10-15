Kennesaw State to move up to FBS football, join C-USA in 2024

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Kennesaw State, a large public university in the Atlanta area, will move up from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision and join Conference USA in 2024.

Kennesaw State has only played football since 2015. But it’s quickly become a power at the FCS level, with an all-time record of 63-18 entering this season and top-10 rankings at the end of four of the past five seasons.

After starting out in the Big South Conference, the Owls currently compete in the ASUN (formerly the Atlantic Sun).

Conference USA has undergone major realignment as a ripple effect of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC and four teams being added to the Big 12 in their stead.

C-USA lost Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss this academic year and are set to lose six more programs in 2023. Jacksonville State, Liberty, New Mexico State and Sam Houston are joining as full members next year.

Kennesaw State will bring the league up to 10 football programs. The Owls will also be the 134th team in FBS, following Jacksonville State’s and Sam Houston’s pending move from FCS to FBS next year.

“Today is an important day as we formally welcome Kennesaw State University to Conference USA,” C-USA commissioner Judy MacLeod said in a news release. “The addition of this growing university continues to build upon our strong foundation, and we are excited to partner with President (Kathy) Schwaig and KSU’s leadership team to transform our membership and strategically position the conference for long-term success.”

