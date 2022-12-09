Kelsie Snow: ALS-stricken Chris Snow on ventilator

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Snow, assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames, was hospitalized on Thursday and placed on a ventilator, according to his wife, Kelsie Snow.

Snow was diagnosed with progressive neuromuscular disease ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) in June 2019 at age 37.

“Yesterday Chris was admitted to hospital,” Kelsie Snow shared Friday in a social media post. “He was doing great when kids & I left at 8 pm. Overnight he took a turn for the worse and had to be put on a ventilator. Now we wait to see if he will get better. We are very sad and very scared. Hug your people. Life is so tenuous.”

Yesterday Chris was admitted to hospital. He was doing great when kids & I left at 8 pm. Overnight he took a turn for the worse and had to be put on a ventilator. Now we wait to see if he will get better. We are very sad and very scared. Hug your people. Life is so tenuous. pic.twitter.com/cZmxlioVqn — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) December 9, 2022

Chris Snow, 42, continued to work in an administrative capacity with the Flames. He presented the Norris Trophy along with his wife and two children at the NHL Honors in June.

Before being hired by the Flames, Chris Snow was director of hockey operations for the Minnesota Wild (2006-2010). Chris worked as an NHL and MLB beat writer, covering the Minnesota Wild for the Minneapolis Star Tribune and the Boston Red Sox for the Boston Globe.

–Field Level Media